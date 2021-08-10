Bengal U-23 probables training with Indian Army at Fort William

Bengal U-23 cricketers are currently training with the Indian Army in Fort William under the watchful eyes of head coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla to prepare for the upcoming season.

Shukla, a former all-rounder, is making the entire squad train with the force to ensure that the probables attain maximum mental and physical toughness ahead of the squad selection process.

Army Training of #U23 probables at Fort William under supervision of Head Coach #LaxmiRatanShukla and Strength and Conditioning Coach #SabirAli.#CAB pic.twitter.com/C9xSGdqoz3 — CABCricket (@CabCricket) August 10, 2021

Speaking to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) media, Laxmi Ratan Shukla stressed the importance of mental and physical toughness. He said:

"I have always believed that skills and fine-tuning can always be worked on. But mental toughness and physical conditioning have to be enhanced. It is the mental toughness that gets a batsman to grind out a difficult session or a bowler who his has gone wicketless after toiling for an entire session finds the physical endurance to bowl a few more overs.

"And who best to inculcate that in the players than the army. So we requested the personnel here and they readily agreed to help the boys. Now the probables are undergoing physical conditioning at Fort Williams from the army trainers to build on their endurance," the Bengal U-23 head coach added.

The cricketers will undergo a ten-day session in two batches with the army. Laxmi Ratan Shukla, who took over the reins of the Bengal U-23 side earlier this year, is keen to bring back the glory days of Bengal cricket.

"Those with long hair will need to pay a visit to the saloons immediately" - Laxmi Ratan Shukla

A week back, Laxmi Ratan Shukla has laid down strict rules for the Bengal U-23 probables. Ahead of the first training session with the cricketers, Shukla asked the cricketers to stay away from social media and to maintain decorum.

"I have told the boys not to post anything on social media. They have to maintain decorum and discipline," the 40-year-old said after taking charge. "Those with long hair will need to pay a visit to the saloons immediately. Thirdly they will have to learn Bengali for team bonding."

Along with Laxmi Ratan Shukla, bowling coach Shib Shankar Paul and strength and conditioning coach Sabir Ali are also looking after the Bengal U-23 side.

