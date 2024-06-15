Bengal Women's Pro T20 League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers vs Sobisco Smashers Malda, Match 8

The Rashmi Medinipur Wizards locked horns with the Adamas Howrah Warriors in the seventh match of the Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League 2024. In the eighth match, the Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers faced the Sobisco Smashers Malda.

The Adamas Howrah Warriors emerged victorious against the Rashmi Medinipur Wizards in a closely fought contest. The Sobisco Smashers Malda were comprehensively beaten by the Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers.

With this win, the Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers have jumped to the top spot in the points table with four points and a net run rate of +1.800. The Murshidabad Kueens follow them with four points and a net run rate of +0.366.

The Shrachi Rarh Tigers are placed third in the points table with a net run rate of +0.114 after managing to win one game and losing one. The Harbour Diamonds are placed below the Tigers with a net run rate of +0.113.

Trending

The Adamas Howrah Warriors grabbed their first win of the Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League 2024 to move to the fifth spot. They have a net run rate of +0.052 and below them sit the Sobisco Smashers Malda with a net run rate of -1.572.

The Rashmi Medinipur Wizards suffered their second straight loss in the competition and are placed seventh in the points table with a net run rate of -0.326. The Servotech Siliguri Strikers are at the bottom of the points table, having a net run rate of -0.596.

Rashmi Medinipur Wizards remain winless in the Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League 2024

The Rashmi Medinipur Wizards were asked to bat first by the Adamas Howrah Warriors in the seventh match of the Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League 2024. On the back of a solid opening partnership between Dyuti Pal (37*) and Trishita Sarkar (42), the Wizards posted 117 on the board.

The Warriors’ skipper Dhara Gujjar led from the front in the chase. She played a well-composed knock of 59-ball 60 at the top of the order. Shrabani Paul remained unbeaten on 28 to take her side across the line with four balls to spare.

This seven-wicket win ensured that the Rashmi Medinipur Wizards remained winless in the Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League 2024. The Adamas Howrah Warriors, meanwhile, registered their first win of the tournament.

In the eighth match, the Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers batted first and finished their innings on 128/6, thanks to contributions from skipper Mita Paul (45), Tithi Das (37) and Ipsita Mondal (32). Piyali Ghosh grabbed three wickets for the Sobisco Smashers Malda.

In reply, the Smashers’ batters faltered. Only Piyali Ghosh (13) managed to get to double digits as they got bundled out on 59 to lose the fixture by 69 runs. Ananya Halder picked up three wickets which helped the Tigers defend the total successfully and grab their second consecutive win in the Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback