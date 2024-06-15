Bengal Women's Pro T20 League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers vs Sobisco Smashers Malda (Updated) ft. Mitali P

On Saturday, June 15, 2024, the Rashmi Medinipur Wizards squared off against Adamas Howrah Warriors in the seventh match of the Bengal Women's Pro T20 League 2024. Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers and Sobisco Smashers Malda locked horns in the next game.

Rashmi Medinipur Wizards batted first and posted a mere 118-run target for two wickets. Dyuti Pal scored an unbeaten 37 off 45 and Trishita Sarkar added 42 runs before being retired hurt. Sushmita Ganguly and Pravita Mandi picked up a wicket each for Adamas Howrah Warriors.

In reply, the Warriors achieved the target in 19.2 overs thanks to skipper Dhara Gujjar’s 60-run knock backed by Shrabani Paul’s 28 off 34. Zoya Laskar and Preyashi Pandey took one wicket each.

Trending

In the second game, the Kolkata Tigers posted a modest total of 128 runs, losing six wickets in the process. The top order contributed significantly, with Mitali Paul scoring 45, Tithi Das 37, and Ipsita Mondal 32, but the middle and lower order failed to support them. Piyali Ghosh excelled for Sobisco Smashers Malda, taking three wickets.

In response, Malda's batting lineup collapsed, managing only 59 runs in 14.5 overs. Ananya Haider led the Tigers' bowling attack with three wickets, Tithi Das took two, and the rest of the bowlers, excluding skipper Paul, claimed one each.

Bengal Women's Pro T20 League 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Mitali Paul KRW 102 2 2 57 102 109.68 0 1 9 2 2 Dhara Gujjar HWW 82 2 2 60 41 97.62 0 1 13 0 3 Sandipta Patra MKW 70 2 2 44 70 66.04 0 0 11 0 4 Mamata Kisku KRW 56 2 2 53 56 109.8 0 1 7 0 5 Trishita Sarkar MWW 55 2 2 42 27.5 75.34 0 0 9 0 6 Piyali Ghosh MSW 53 2 2 40 53 112.77 0 0 5 0 7 Jhumia Khatun HDW 50 2 2 33 50 89.29 0 0 7 0 8 Ankita Burman MWW 47 2 2 36 23.5 120.51 0 0 7 0 9 Dyutit Pal MWW 46 2 2 37 46 85.19 0 0 7 0 10 Priti Mondal SSW 45 2 2 37 45 68.18 0 0 6 0

Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers’ Mitali Paul climbed up to claim the first spot, scoring 102 runs at an impressive average of 102.

Sandipta Patra of Murshidabad Kueens descended from first to third, with 70 runs in her account. Her teammate Mamata Kisku also moved to fourth with 56 runs.

Following closely with 55 runs, Medinipur Wizards' Trishita Sarkar climbed up to the fifth position.

Bengal Women's Pro T20 League 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Priyanka Prasad MKW 7 2 2 2.86 6 2.86 1 1 0 2 Ananya Halder KRW 6 2 2 5.33 7 4.57 0 2 0 3 Payel Vakharia HDW 5 2 2 7.2 8.4 5.14 0 1 0 4 Shreya Karar MSW 4 2 2 10 12 5 0 1 0 5 Piyali Ghosh MSW 4 2 2 11 12 5.5 0 1 0 6 Ariktha Manna KRW 4 2 2 11.25 12 5.63 0 1 0 7 Snigdha Bag SSW 3 2 2 12.67 16 4.75 0 0 0 8 Chandrima Biswas RTW 3 2 2 10.33 12 5.17 0 0 0 9 Shrayoshi Aich MKW 3 2 2 13 14 5.57 0 1 0 10 Sushmita Ganguly HWW 3 2 2 15.67 16 5.88 0 0 0

Priyanka Prasad continues to dominate the most wickets leaderboard with seven wickets.

Ananya Haider moved from fourth to second position after taking three wickets in the previous game. Payal Vakharia dropped to third with five wickets while Shreya Kara descended to fourth with four wickets.

Both Piyali Ghosh and Arikhta Manna are ranked fifth and sixth, respectively, with four wickets each.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback