Bengal Women's Pro T20 League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Murshidabad Kueens vs Rarh Tigers (Updated) ft. Sandipta Patra & Shrayoshi

By Sportz Connect
Modified Jun 12, 2024 16:49 IST
Bengal Women
Bengal Women's Pro T20 League 2024 Most Runs List Updated after Match 2

On Wednesday, June 12, 2024, the Servotech Siliguri Strikers lost to Harbour Diamonds in the inaugural match of the Bengal Women's Pro T20 League 2024. Murshidabad Kueens defeated Rarh Tigers in the following game.

The Strikers batted first and posted a narrow target for the loss of five wickets. Brishti Maji (19) and Muskan Sinha (12) made decent contributions in the top order. Skipper Priyanka Bala’s 23-run knock, backed by Chandrima Ghosal’s 24 off 22, helped them reach the 95-run mark.

Payel Wakharia of the Diamonds chipped in with three wickets and Riya Das picked up two for 15 runs in three overs.

In reply, the Diamonds chased down the target in 16.5 overs thanks to Sansthita Biswas (31) and Jhumia Khatun’s match-winning 31-ball 33-run unbeaten knock. Priya Pandey and Snigdha Bag took a wicket each for the Strikers.

also-read-trending Trending

In the following game, Rarh Tigers were limited to 84/9 in 20 overs, with skipper Ankita Chakraborty top-scoring with 26 off 24 and handy contributions from Parna Paul (19) and Dipa Das (14).

Murshidabad Kueens bowler Shrayoshi Aich took three wickets and Sneha Gupta picked up two.

In reply, the Kueens achieved the target with two overs to spare, courtesy of Sandipta Patra’s match-winning 44-run knock backed by Sneha Gupta (15) and Priyanka Sarkar (17) in the middle order.

Let’s take a look at the top run-getters and wicket-takers after the Diamonds and Kueens' victories.

Bengal Women's Pro T20 League 2024 Most Runs List

No.PlayerTeamRunsMatInnsHSAvgSR100504s6s
1Sandipta PatraMKW4411444468.750070
2Jhumia KhatunHDW33113333106.450040
3Sansthita BiswasHDW3111313183.780040
4Ankita ChakrabortyRTW26112626108.330050
5Chandrima GhosalSSW24112424109.090030
6Priyanka BalaSSW23112323176.920040
7Parna PaulRTW1911191982.610020
8Brishti MajiSSW1911191963.330040
9Priyanka SarkarMKW1711171780.950020
10Sneha GuptaMKW1511151568.180020

Sandipta Patra of Murshidabad Kueens currently stands at the top of the most runs leaderboard. She scored a 44-run unbeaten knock in the previous game.

Jhumia Khatun and Sansthita Biswas of Harbour Diamonds follow her closely with 35 and 33 runs, respectively.

Ankita Chakraborty scored 26 runs in the previous game and occupies the fourth position with a strike rate of 108.33.

Chandrima Ghosal and Priyanka Bala are ranked below Ankita with 24 and 23 runs, respectively.

Bengal Women's Pro T20 League 2024 Most Wickets List

No.PlayerTeamWicketsMatInnsAvgSRER5W+3W+Maiden
1Shrayoshi AichMKW3115.3384010
2Payel VakhariaHDW311464010
3Sneha GuptaMKW21110125000
4Riya DasHDW2117.595000
5Sitama NandiMKW1115181.67000
6Sandipta PatraMKW1118182.67000
7Mamani RoyRTW11111183.67000
8Chandrima BiswasRTW11111183.67000
9Snigdha BagSSW11117244.25000
10Priyanka PrasadMKW11114184.67000

Shrayoshi Aich and Payal Vakheria are at the top of the most wickets list. They have picked up three wickets each with an impressive economy of 4.

Sneha Gupta of Murshidabad and Riya Das hold the next two spots with two scalps each while the rest six have taken a wicket each.

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी