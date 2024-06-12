Bengal Women's Pro T20 League 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Murshidabad Kueens vs Rarh Tigers (Updated) ft. Sandipta Patra & Shrayoshi

On Wednesday, June 12, 2024, the Servotech Siliguri Strikers lost to Harbour Diamonds in the inaugural match of the Bengal Women's Pro T20 League 2024. Murshidabad Kueens defeated Rarh Tigers in the following game.

The Strikers batted first and posted a narrow target for the loss of five wickets. Brishti Maji (19) and Muskan Sinha (12) made decent contributions in the top order. Skipper Priyanka Bala’s 23-run knock, backed by Chandrima Ghosal’s 24 off 22, helped them reach the 95-run mark.

Payel Wakharia of the Diamonds chipped in with three wickets and Riya Das picked up two for 15 runs in three overs.

In reply, the Diamonds chased down the target in 16.5 overs thanks to Sansthita Biswas (31) and Jhumia Khatun’s match-winning 31-ball 33-run unbeaten knock. Priya Pandey and Snigdha Bag took a wicket each for the Strikers.

In the following game, Rarh Tigers were limited to 84/9 in 20 overs, with skipper Ankita Chakraborty top-scoring with 26 off 24 and handy contributions from Parna Paul (19) and Dipa Das (14).

Murshidabad Kueens bowler Shrayoshi Aich took three wickets and Sneha Gupta picked up two.

In reply, the Kueens achieved the target with two overs to spare, courtesy of Sandipta Patra’s match-winning 44-run knock backed by Sneha Gupta (15) and Priyanka Sarkar (17) in the middle order.

Let’s take a look at the top run-getters and wicket-takers after the Diamonds and Kueens' victories.

Bengal Women's Pro T20 League 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Sandipta Patra MKW 44 1 1 44 44 68.75 0 0 7 0 2 Jhumia Khatun HDW 33 1 1 33 33 106.45 0 0 4 0 3 Sansthita Biswas HDW 31 1 1 31 31 83.78 0 0 4 0 4 Ankita Chakraborty RTW 26 1 1 26 26 108.33 0 0 5 0 5 Chandrima Ghosal SSW 24 1 1 24 24 109.09 0 0 3 0 6 Priyanka Bala SSW 23 1 1 23 23 176.92 0 0 4 0 7 Parna Paul RTW 19 1 1 19 19 82.61 0 0 2 0 8 Brishti Maji SSW 19 1 1 19 19 63.33 0 0 4 0 9 Priyanka Sarkar MKW 17 1 1 17 17 80.95 0 0 2 0 10 Sneha Gupta MKW 15 1 1 15 15 68.18 0 0 2 0

Sandipta Patra of Murshidabad Kueens currently stands at the top of the most runs leaderboard. She scored a 44-run unbeaten knock in the previous game.

Jhumia Khatun and Sansthita Biswas of Harbour Diamonds follow her closely with 35 and 33 runs, respectively.

Ankita Chakraborty scored 26 runs in the previous game and occupies the fourth position with a strike rate of 108.33.

Chandrima Ghosal and Priyanka Bala are ranked below Ankita with 24 and 23 runs, respectively.

Bengal Women's Pro T20 League 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Shrayoshi Aich MKW 3 1 1 5.33 8 4 0 1 0 2 Payel Vakharia HDW 3 1 1 4 6 4 0 1 0 3 Sneha Gupta MKW 2 1 1 10 12 5 0 0 0 4 Riya Das HDW 2 1 1 7.5 9 5 0 0 0 5 Sitama Nandi MKW 1 1 1 5 18 1.67 0 0 0 6 Sandipta Patra MKW 1 1 1 8 18 2.67 0 0 0 7 Mamani Roy RTW 1 1 1 11 18 3.67 0 0 0 8 Chandrima Biswas RTW 1 1 1 11 18 3.67 0 0 0 9 Snigdha Bag SSW 1 1 1 17 24 4.25 0 0 0 10 Priyanka Prasad MKW 1 1 1 14 18 4.67 0 0 0

Shrayoshi Aich and Payal Vakheria are at the top of the most wickets list. They have picked up three wickets each with an impressive economy of 4.

Sneha Gupta of Murshidabad and Riya Das hold the next two spots with two scalps each while the rest six have taken a wicket each.

