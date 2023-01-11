“Bhai Chetan Sharma ko bhi bataiye ye baat” - Twitterati react strongly after Jay Shah praises Prithvi Shaw

Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw scored a brilliant triple hundred on Wednesday, January 11, smashing 379 off 383 in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match against Assam on Day 2. Resuming his innings on 240*, he continued to pile on the misery for Assam’s bowlers.

The 23-year-old was looking set for 400. However, it wasn’t to be as he was trapped lbw by Riyan Parag. Shaw walked back, having slammed 49 fours and four sixes during the course of his innings.

Shaw’s terrific knock of 379 is now the second-highest individual score in the Ranji Trophy after Bhausaheb Nimbalkar, who scored 443* for Maharashtra against Kathiawar in December 1948.

Twitter was full of praise for the young Mumbai batter following his exploits with the willow. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah also joined the bandwagon and shared a post in admiration of the talented cricketer. He wrote:

“Another entry into the record books! What an extraordinary inning @PrithviShaw! Congratulations on hitting the second-highest Ranji Trophy score of all time. A talent with immense potential. Super proud! @BCCIdomestic.”

The Twitterati were not quite impressed with Shah’s post. Replying to his tweet, most of them reminded him of the fact that the BCCI selectors have constantly snubbed Shaw despite his stupendous domestic performances.

Many even urged him to push for the batter’s inclusion in the Indian team. Here are some reactions from the micro-blogging site:

shashank singh @shashank_singh2 @JayShah @PrithviShaw @BCCIdomestic Hope we get to see him soon in India colors। Most exciting and all format batter Post Sehwag ! Hope there aren't any 'issues' with him as being suggested. Good luck to him. Phenomenal innings! @JayShah @PrithviShaw @BCCIdomestic Hope we get to see him soon in India colors। Most exciting and all format batter Post Sehwag ! Hope there aren't any 'issues' with him as being suggested. Good luck to him. Phenomenal innings!

Thim Monnanda @thim_ponnappa @JayShah @BCCIdomestic @PrithviShaw Wow you acknowledge and appreciate his talent but don’t want to give him a break in the India Team!!!! @JayShah @BCCIdomestic @PrithviShaw Wow you acknowledge and appreciate his talent but don’t want to give him a break in the India Team!!!!

Deepak Pathak @deepakpathak191 @JayShah @PrithviShaw @BCCIdomestic To India k liye q nhi select kr rhe h , itne bdhiya talent ko barbad q Kiya ja rha h @JayShah @PrithviShaw @BCCIdomestic To India k liye q nhi select kr rhe h , itne bdhiya talent ko barbad q Kiya ja rha h

ThomasShelby🦅 @CR7FOREVErrr @JayShah @PrithviShaw on particular selection day @BCCIdomestic Sir please see his insta stories alsoon particular selection day @JayShah @PrithviShaw @BCCIdomestic Sir please see his insta stories also 😂 on particular selection day

Shaw and Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane (191) added a mammoth 401 runs for the third wicket against Assam in the Ranji Trophy match. Mumbai declared on 687/4, after which Assam went to stumps at 129/1.

“People who don't even know you judge you” - Prithvi Shaw

Speaking after his epic knock in the Ranji Trophy, Shaw admitted that he gets judged by people who do not even know him. The batter, however, asserted that he is doing his processes right.

Speaking to PTI after his triple hundred, Shaw told PTI:

"People who are not with me when I am not doing well, I don't really care about them. Just like to ignore them. That's the best policy. You know you are doing your things right.

"You know you are doing your processes right, you are honest with yourself, disciplined with your career on and off the field. But sometimes people do talk differently. People who don't even know you judge you."

The dashing opener admitted that he could have scored 400, but added that he was pleased with his overall performance. He stated:

"It feels really nice. I could have made that 400. I think I was batting really well but it was just matter of time as big runs weren't coming. I thought, I should give myself more time out there in the middle, display patience and the track needed that."

Before his 379 on Wednesday, Shaw had managed only one half-century in Mumbai's first four matches of the Ranji Trophy.

