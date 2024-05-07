"Bhai, ek litre petrol" - Top 10 funny memes as Team India unveil their new jersey for upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup

Team India's new jersey for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup was unveiled on Monday (May 6) through a video on social media platforms. Along with the traditional blue thread, the jersey also contains a dash of orange near the sleeves this time around.

West Indies and the USA are set to host the World Cup from June 1-29. A total of 20 teams will play 55 games in the tournament. The 2024 T20 World Cup will commence on June 1, with a clash between the United States and Canada at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

India's campaign will begin on June 5 with the contest against Ireland in New York, where they will play the first of their three group games. The Men in Blue will next face their arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9. They will then go up against the USA and Canada on June 12 and 15, respectively, to finish their group fixtures.

Ravi Shastri picks Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube as players to watch out from India at the 2024 T20 World Cup

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri recently picked left-handers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube as the players to watch out for during the upcoming T20 World Cup. Speaking to the ICC, Shastri opined that Jaiswal's explosiveness at the top order will give India a better balance and a new dimension to their side.

On Jaiswal, he said:

"The two gentlemen you've got to watch out for, and both are left-handers, both playing their first World Cup. One is [Yashasvi] Jaiswal. We know a lot about him, he did extremely well against England, explosive at the top of the order, left-hander, he's young, he's fearless and he'll play shots."

On the importance of the presence of explosive left-hander Shivam Dube in the middle-order, Shastri continued:

"But there's someone in the middle order, please watch out for [him] because he is explosive, he's devastating and he's a match-winner. He hits sixes for fun, and when it comes to spin bowling, he can kill you.

"Even against the fast bowlers, he's worked out his game, he's understood the way to play and I think he holds the key at that number five, number six position because if you're on the doldrums, you want someone to change it in 20-25 balls, he's the player to go to."

