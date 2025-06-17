"Bhai ye game toh shuru hote.. khatam hi nahi hua" - Top funny memes as Netherlands beat Nepal in an epic thriller after three Super Overs

Fans online have reacted with memes after witnessing three thrilling Super Overs during the T20 match between the Netherlands and Nepal at Titwood Cricket Ground in Glasgow on Monday, June 16. It was the second game of the tri-series, with Scotland, the Netherlands, and Nepal competing against each other.

Ad

It was a scintillating encounter as both teams fought hard to succeed. After tying scores in their respective 20 overs (152), both sides scored the same number of runs in the subsequent two Super Overs (19). The Dutch side eventually prevailed as they beat Nepal in the third Super over by not allowing to score in their designated over and scoring a six of the first ball. They eventually got off the mark in the points table.

Ad

Trending

Cricket enthusiasts enjoyed the entertaining game between the two teams and expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best ones:

"Bhai ye game toh shuru hote.. khatam hi nahi hua," an X post read.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Spinners Daniel Doram and Zach Lion-Cachet star for the Netherlands in the win vs Nepal via Super over in 2nd match of the Tri-Series 2025

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel won the toss and invited the opposition to bat first in the contest. The Dutch team managed to reach a respectable total of 152 for seven in the first innings, courtesy of contributions from Teja Nidamanuru (35), Vikramjit Singh (30) and Saqib Zulfiqar (25*). Star leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhanne (3/18) and pacer Nandan Yadav (2/18) were among the wickets for the subcontinental side in the bowling department.

Ad

In reply, Rohit Paudel (48) and Kushal Bhurtel (34) performed decently to set a decent platform in the chase. However, the Netherlands bowlers kept taking wickets at regular intervals to keep their team alive in the contest. Daniel Doram bowled a brilliant spell of 4-0-14-3 for the Dutch in the middle overs phase.

The equation came down to 16 runs from the last six balls. Nepal could only score 15 runs in the final over, which resulted in a tie. The Asian team then set a 20-run target in the first super over. It proved insufficient to obtain a decisive win as the Netherlands got to 19 after facing six balls, forcing another Super over.

The Dutch team batted first during the second installment and scored 17/1. Nepal got to 17/0 to take the match into the third Super Over. Off-spinner Zach Lion Cachet then dismissed two Nepal batters without conceding a run in four balls before Michael Levitt finished formalities by hitting a six to seal the win for the Netherlands.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna Balakrishna has been a cricket writer at Sportskeeda for almost seven years. A sport that he has been following and playing since he was eight, Balakrishna enjoys the intensity of the sport, skills and strategies applied to get a result out of nowhere, and the thrill that it gives. He also played as a medium pace bowling all-rounder in four inter-college tournaments, winning twice.



Balakrishna’s all-time favorite cricketers are Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. He admires Sachin’s stellar performances against legendary bowlers, along with his discipline and humility. Meanwhile, he is a big fan of how Rohit turned around his initial struggles to build a successful career.



He avidly supports Team India and 2016 IPL winners SunRisers Hyderabad. The first World Cup that Balakrishna ever saw was the 2003 World Cup, when Australia comprehensively triumphed over India in the final.



While working, he ensures he only uses reliable sources and provides relevant, ethical, and accurate information. When not working, Balakrishna enjoys playing table tennis and reading non-fiction books. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️