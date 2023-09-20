Bhairab Mohanty Memorial Tournament 2023: How did the IPL players fare on Day 5 of the tournament?

Assam CC defeated Kerala CC by 10 wickets in the ninth encounter of the Bhairab Mohanty Memorial Tournament on Tuesday. On the other hand, Odisha B bagged a win over Chhattisgarh CC by eight wickets. The Barabati Stadium in Cuttack hosted both these encounters.

In the ninth game of the tournament, batting first, Kerala CC could post only 92 runs in 19.5 overs. Mukhtar Hussain was the standout bowler for Assam CC with four wickets. He was well supported by Riyan Parag, who bagged two crucial wickets.

In the chase, Assam CC's revised target came down to 34 runs in five overs due to incessant rain after the first innings. Openers Rishav Das and Pradyaun Saikia finished the game without losing any wickets.

In the 10th contest of the edition, Chhattisgarh CC posted a total of 133/8 in 18 overs in a rain-curtailed game. Openers Rishabh Tiwari and Shashank did exceptionally well to put up a 71-run opening partnership.

However, other batters didn't live up to the expectations. Jayanta Behera scalped three wickets for Odisha B. In the chase, Odisha were tasked with a 46-run target in five overs due to rain. Captain Govinda Poddar and Rakesh Pattanaik took their side over the line in 3.4 overs.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the IPL players fared on Day 5 of the Bhairab Mohanty Memorial Tournament 2023.

Riyan Parag (Assam CC)

Riyan Parag was one of the standout bowlers for Assam CC in the first innings. He scalped two big wickets of keeper Vishnu Vinod and Shreyas Gopal to turn the game on its head. In his four-over spell, he conceded just 14 runs.

Mohammed Azharuddeen (Kerala CC)

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Mohammed Azharuddeen couldn't make it big for Kerala CC as he scored just four runs off five balls with a four. Mukhtar Hussain sent him packing with a brilliant delivery, caught behind by Sumit Ghadigaonkar.

Vishnu Vinod (Kerala CC)

Another ex-RCB batter Vishu Vinod couldn't create a significant impact after smacking a four. He managed to score only eight runs off 11 balls with a four. Riyan Parag’s spinning delivery made Vishnu come out of the crease, getting stumped out.

Shreyas Gopal (Kerala CC)

Shreyas Gopal, the Kerala CC all-rounder, was the top-scorer for his side, racking up 13 runs before playing a rash shot off Riyan Parag, giving an easy catch to Rishav Das.

KM Asif (Kerala CC)

KM Asif came in as an impact player in the second innings. However, he couldn't create any impact, bowling just one over and conceding 12 runs.

Basil Thampi (Kerala CC)

Basil Thampi started off well in the first over with the ball, conceding just four runs. However, given the small target they were defending, he struggled to create any momentum.