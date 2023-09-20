Bhairab Mohanty Memorial Tournament 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Chhattisgarh CC vs Odisha-B match

In the ninth encounter of the Bhairab Mohanty Memorial Tournament, Assam CC thumped Kerala CC by 10 wickets. In the 10th game of the season, Odisha B proved to be too formidable for Chhattisgarh CC.

Assam CC asked Kerala CC to bat first in the ninth match of the competition. Kerala wilted under pressure right from the first over of the game, scoring only 92 runs in 19.5 overs.

All-rounder Shreyas Gopal was the top-scorer with 13 runs. Regrettably, only one other batter crossed the double-digit score for the side. Mukhtar Hussain was the wrecker-in-chief for Assam CC as he bagged a four-wicket haul. Captain Riyan Parag and Rahul Singh scalped two wickets each.

Turning to the chase, Assam CC were tasked with chasing down a revised target of 34 runs in five overs due to excessive rainfall during the innings break. Openers Rishav Das and Pradyun Saikia showcased a brilliant performance, guiding their team to victory without losing any wickets.

Shifting our attention to the 10th contest, after being asked to bat first in a rain-curtailed 18-over game, Chattisgarh CC openers put on a 72-run stand, with Rishabh Tiwari scoring 30 runs and Shashank Chandraker mustering 41 runs.

However, they got no sort of platform from the rest of the batters, collapsing to 133/8 in 18 overs. Jayanta Behera was the star bowler for Odisha B, scalping three crucial wickets.

In reply, Odisha B were tasked to chase down the target of 46 runs in five overs due to rain. Captain Govinda Poddar and Rakesh Pattanaik stood tall in the chase for Odisha B to take them over the line with eight wickets remaining.

Assam CC go to the top spot on the table

Bhairab Mohanty Memorial Tournament 2023 Points Table

With two big victories over Chattisgarh CC and Kerala CC, Assam CC currently hold the pole position on the Group B points table with eight points and a positive net run rate of 0.731.

Kerala CC, on the other hand, slid down to the second slot on the table with a loss over Assam CC. However, they are carrying a net run rate of 2.256, which will help them in the business end of the competition.

Meanwhile, Odisha B are in the third slot with four points. Chhattisgarh CC settled with the wooden spoon, losing both games so far.