Big Bash League 2022-23 Points Table: Updated standings after Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder Match 47

The Sydney Thunder, led by Chris Green, were struggling in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 after losing three matches in a row. However, they got back to winning ways after beating the Melbourne Renegades by eight wickets at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Thursday, January 19.

The Thunder also moved to fourth in the points table, displacing the Adelaide Strikers, captained by Travis Head. They now have 12 points from as many games with six wins under their belt.

The Melbourne Renegades, meanwhile, are still at No.3 in the standings, courtesy of a better net run rate compared to the Sydney Thunder, with two matches left in the league stage.

Perth Scorchers, on the other hand, continue to occupy the top spot with 18 points from 12 matches.

Sydney Thunder halt losing-streak in BBL 2022-23

After opting to bat first, the Melbourne Renegades found themselves in all sorts of trouble after being reduced to 100/6 in 16.3 overs. Martin Guptill and Finch scored 30 and 22, respectively, but failed to convert the starts.

It was Will Sutherland who helped the Renegades post a respectable score of 142/9. Sutherland remained unbeaten on 42 runs off 23 balls, with the help of two fours and three sixes.

Spinners Chris Green and Usman Qadir picked up two wickets apiece and conceded only 44 runs off eight overs at an economy rate of 5.50. Brendan Doggett, Daniel Sams and Nathan McAndrew picked up one wicket apiece.

Matthew Gilkes and David Warner laid out the platform in the run-chase, with a partnership of 57 runs for the opening wicket in just 8.1 overs. Corey Rocchiccioli dismissed Warner for 26 after which he sent back Oliver Davies for a golden duck.

However, Gilkes and Alex Ross made sure the Sydney Thunder didn’t have many hiccups for the rest of their innings. Gilkes remained unbeaten on 74 off 55 balls, with the help of seven fours and one six. Ross, on the other hand, lent him support by scoring 40 off 32, including four fours and a six.

