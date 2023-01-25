Big Bash League 2022-23 Points Table: Updated standings after Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Match 56

The Sydney Thunder, on Wednesday, January 25, defeated Adam Zampa’s Melbourne Stars by three wickets in Match No. 56 of the Big Bash League (BBL). The match was a dead-rubber for the Stars, who were playing for pride, but the Thunder had everything to lose. However, the Thunder managed to make their way through to the playoffs and got the hosting rights for the Eliminator.

After the Thunder beat the Stars, the Hobart Hurricanes, who were earlier placed fifth, dropped to sixth and got knocked out of the competition. Along with the Thunder, Brisbane Heat, Melbourne Renegades, Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers went through to the next round.

Thunder ease past Stars in BBL 2022-23

After being put in to bat first, the Stars huffed and puffed their way through to a modest score of 119 for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Hilton Cartwright and Thomas Rogers scored 36 and 25 respectively, but both failed to make their starts count.

Marcus Stoinis, Joe Clarke and Nick Larkin, their in-form batters, failed to make an impact. Usman Qadir was the standout bowler for the Thunder after he picked up three wickets. Skipper Chris Green was also accurate after he finished with figures of 4-0-19-2.

The Thunder found themselves in quite a bit of trouble after being reduced to 60 for the loss of five wickets in 11.5 overs. However, a cameo of 28 off 18 balls with three fours and one six from Daniel Sams brought them back into the match.

In the end, Nathan McAndrew hit the winning runs to save the day for the Thunder. Stars’ skipper Adam Zampa picked up three wickets, including that of Sams, but his efforts went in vain. Zampa also dropped a fairly simple chance off Nathan Coulter-Nile at short fine-leg to give Green a lifeline.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 3rd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : 0 votes