Big Bash League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Joe Clarke and Henry Thornton lead charts - Updated after Match 20

The Perth Scorchers, captained by Ashton Turner, moved to the top of the points table after beating the Melbourne Stars by six wickets on Thursday, December 29 at the Perth Stadium.

The side's bowlers did an excellent job, to begin with, restricting the Stars to 135. Jhye Richardson was exceptional for the Scorchers as he picked up four wickets. Jason Behrendorff and Andrew Tye picked up two wickets apiece and didn’t allow the Stars’ batters to get going.

Hilton Cartwright was the pick of the batters for the Stars as he scored 36 off 32, in a knock that included two fours and as many sixes. Joe Clarke also scored a 30-ball 33 while opening the batting.

Thereafter, Turner scored a 24-ball half-century to make sure the Scorchers chased the target down with 15 balls to spare. Josh Inglis and opening batter Adam Lyth also made important contributions with the bat.

Big Bash League 2022 Most Runs List

Updated list of run-scorers in BBL 2022-23

Melbourne Stars’ Joe Clarke is currently the leading run-scorer in BBL 2022-23. He has notched up 190 runs at an average of 47.50 and a strike rate of 135.71 with a top score of an unbeaten 101.

Josh Inglis isn’t far behind him, with 187 runs from five matches with a top score of 74. Colin Munro, Matthew Short and Alex Hales have also been pretty impressive with the bat in hand.

Big Bash League 2022 Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in BBL 2022-23

Henry Thornton of the Adelaide Strikers remains the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. In five matches, the speedster has picked up 14 wickets at an economy rate of 6.95. Perth Scorchers’ Jhye Richardson isn’t far away behind him, having accounted for 12 wickets in five matches.

Daniel Sams of the Sydney Thunder has picked up 11 wickets from six matches at an economy rate of 8.13. Melbourne Renegades’ Akeal Hosein and Scorchers’ Andrew Tye have 10 wickets apiece to their name.

