Big Bash League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Joe Clarke and Henry Thornton lead the charts - Updated after Match 21

The Melbourne Renegades locked horns with the Sydney Sixers in Match No. 21 of the Big Bash League at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong on Friday (December 30).

Batting first, the Renegades struggled throughout their innings and could only manage a below-par total of 124 for the loss of seven wickets. Shaun Marsh (35) and Jonathan Wells (28) top scored for the Renegades. Hayden Kerr and Chris Jordan bowled beautifully for the Sixers and chipped in with a couple of wickets each.

Chasing 125, the Sixers finished the game comfortably and got across the line with 13 balls to spare and six wickets in hand. Kurtis Patterson (38) and James Vince (39) played well for the Sixers and helped their team get over the line. Akeal Hosein bagged a couple of wickets for the Renegades.

On that note, let's take a look at the Most Runs List and the Most Wickets List following the conclusion of Match 21.

Big Bash League 2022 Most Runs List

Joe Clarke of the Melbourne Stars is currently the leading run-getter in the Big Bash League 2022, having scored 190 runs from five games at an average of 47.50.

Josh Inglis of the Perth Scorchers isn’t far behind him, with 187 runs to his name from five games. He has played at an average of 46.75 and a strike rate of 161.21 so far. Colin Munro and Matthew Short are third and fourth, having respectively scored 185 and 177 runs from five games.

Big Bash League 2022 Most Wickets List

Big Bash League 2022: Most Wickets standings after Match 21

Henry Thornton of the Adelaide Strikers sits comfortably at the top of the most wicket-takers' list in the Big Bash League 2022. The 26-year-old pacer has scalped 14 wickets from five games at an average of 8.86.

Jhye Richardson of the Perth Scorchers follows him on the list with 12 wickets to his name from five games. Akeal Hosein bowled beautifully in Friday's game against the Sydney Sixers although he ended up on the losing side. The Melbourne Renegades player is currently in third place on the list with 12 wickets from six games.

