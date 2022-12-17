Big Bash League 2022: Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Joe Clarke and Henry Thornton lead charts - Updated after Match 6

Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers in the sixth game of the Big Bash League. The Perth Stadium in Perth hosted the game, where the Scorchers grabbed two points to start their campaign on a high.

Batting first, Perth posted a competitive total of 155 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of Aaron Hardie’s 55-run fighting knock off just 32 balls, including five fours and three sixes. Jackson Bird bowled beautifully for the Sixers, finishing with figures of 26-3.

In response, the Sixers got bundled for just 117. Jordan Silk (41) and Hayden Kerr (42) top-scored for the Sixers, who kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Jhye Richardson was the star for the Scorchers, with the 26-year-old pacer finishing with excellent figures of 9-4.

Big Bash League 2022 Most Runs List

Big Bash League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings after Match 6

Joe Clarke remains atop the most runs list. He smashed a terrific century against the Hobart Hurricanes in his last game and sits comfortably at the top of the pile with 112 runs.

He's followed by Matthew Short, who sits in second position in the most runs list. Short has scored 93 runs in two games at an average of 46.50. Nic Maadinson is third after scoring a match-winning innings of 87 against the Brisbane Heat in the opening game.

Jordan Silk and Chris Lynn are fourth and fifth respectively, with both batters scoring 77 runs apiece at an average of 38.50.

Big Bash League 2022 Most Wickets List

Big Bash League - Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers

Henry Thornton remains in top position in the most wickets list after his match-winning spell against the Sydney Thunder. He bowled brilliantly in the game, picking up five wickets at an economy rate of just 1.1.

He's followed by Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Adam Zampa, with all of them picking up five wickets apiece from two games. Jhye Richardson has climbed to fifth position in the list after notching up four wickets against the Sixers at an economy rate of just 2.2.

