Big Bash League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Matthew Short and Andrew Tye lead charts - Updated after Match 57

Ashton Turner’s Perth Scorchers were confirmed of a finish at the top of the points table in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 after they defeated the Melbourne Renegades by 10 runs on Sunday at the Perth Stadium.

It also meant that the Scorchers booked their berth in the final to be played early next month. Cameron Bancroft became the Player of the Match after he scored an unbeaten 95 off 50 balls with five fours and six sixes.

Renegades’ stand-in skipper Aaron Finch scored an unbeaten 35-ball 76 with seven fours and five sixes, but his efforts weren’t enough for his team to win the match. The Renegades stayed fourth in the table.

Big Bash League 2022 Most Runs List

Matthew Short of the Adelaide Strikers remains the leading run-scorer of the championship. The right-handed batter has notched 458 runs from 13 matches at an average of 38.16 and a strike-rate of 145.85 with a top score of an unbeaten 100.

Aaron Hardie of the Perth Scorchers has come into his own in the tournament. The 24-year-old has notched 434 runs from 13 games at an average of 48.22 and a strike-rate of 142.76 with four half-centuries and a top score of an unbeaten 90 to show for his efforts.

Big Bash League 2022 Most Wickets List

Andrew Tye of the Perth Scorchers remains the top wicket-taker of the tournament. The fast bowler has 24 wickets to his name from 14 matches at an average of 18.45 and an economy rate of 8.20.

Sean Abbott of the Sydney Sixers is placed second and has every chance of going past Tye. The pacer picked up 23 wickets from 12 matches at an economy rate of 7.89.

Tom Rogers, Riley Meredith, Luke Wood, and Michael Neser have 20, 19, 19 and 18 wickets, respectively, to their names.

