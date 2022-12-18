Big Bash League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Nic Maddinson and Henry Thornton lead the charts - Updated after Match 7

The Melbourne Renegades defeated the Sydney Thunder by four wickets on Sunday, December 18, in Match 7 of the Big Bash League 2022. They have now climbed to the second spot in the points table.

After opting to bat first, Sydney Thunder posted a competitive total of 174 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Rilee Rossouw was the top scorer for the team as he scored his maiden half-century of the Big Bash League off just 38 balls.

Alex Ross (39 off 23) and Oliver Davies (33 off 18) made important contributions lower down the order and laid the team for a decent finish. Tom Rogers picked up two wickets for the Renegades.

In reply, Aaron Finch (70 off 43) and Nic Maddinson (39 off 28) contributed, which helped their team get over the line with one ball to spare. Daniel Sams picked up three wickets for the Thunder, while Gurinder Sandhu chipped in with a couple of wickets.

Big Bash League 2022 Most Runs List

Big Bash Season Launch

Nic Maddinson has jumped to the top spot in the most runs list with 126 runs, thanks to his 28-ball 39 while opening the innings for the Renegades. Joe Clarke of Melbourne Stars sits below Maddinson with 112 runs to his name in two matches.

Matthew Short is at third position, having scored 93 runs in two games at an average of 46.50. Jordan Silk and Chris Lynn are fourth and fifth, respectively, as both batters have scored 77 runs apiece.

Big Bash League 2022 Most Wickets List

Big Bash League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings after Match 7

Henry Thornton of Adelaide Strikers sits at the top of the most wickets list in the Big Bash League 2022. The 26-year-old pacer has picked up nine wickets from two games at an average of 2.2.

Daniel Sams of Sydney Thunder bowled well and picked up three wickets against the Renegades, however, his team ended up on the losing side. He has climbed to second spot on the most wickets list with seven scalps from three games.

