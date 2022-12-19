Big Bash League 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Match 8

Hobart Hurricanes opened their account in the ongoing Big Bash League edition with a close eight-run win over the Perth Scorchers in Match 8 on Monday. The Hurricanes put up an excellent effort with the ball and successfully managed to restrict the opposition from getting over the line.

With this nail-biting win, the Hurricanes have climbed to fifth spot in the table with two points to their name. However, they have a net run rate of -0.750 that they need to improve on in their upcoming matches.

Meanwhile, Perth Scorchers are still ahead of the Hurricanes in the points table as they have a better net run rate to their name. The Scorchers are placed in the fourth position with a net run rate of +0.750.

The Adelaide Strikers, on the other hand, are still the table-toppers in the ongoing Big Bash League with four points and a net run rate of +4.375. Meanwhile, Sydney Sixers are struggling at the bottom of the points table and are yet to open their account.

Patrick Dooley stars as Hobart Hurricanes register their first win of the Big Bash League

BBL - Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers

Opting to bat first, the Hurricanes got off to a brilliant start, courtesy of a brilliant 29-ball 51 from their skipper Matthew Wade with a strike rate of 175.86. His innings included five fours and two sixes.

The onslaught continued, thanks to Tim David, who scored a quickfire 46 off 28 at the backend of the innings to propel the team’s score to 172-8 in their respective 20 overs. Jhye Richardson picked up three wickets for the Scorchers, while Andrew Tye and Aaron Hardie also chipped in with a couple of wickets.

In response, Faf du Plessis got the Scorchers' side off to an excellent start. He scored a quickfire 16-ball 32 runs with the help of three fours and three sixes. The Scorchers lost the plot, courtesy of an excellent spell from Patrick Dooley in the mid-overs.

Josh Inglis led the recovery of the Scorchers as he smashed his first half-century of the tournament. He scored 62 runs off just 37 balls before getting out. However, once Inglis got out, the side lost their way completely.

Patrick Dooley was the star for the Hurricanes as he picked up four wickets at an economy rate of four. Riley Meredith also chipped in with a couple of wickets as their side registered their first victory of the tournament.

