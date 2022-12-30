Big Bash League 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Match 21

Match 21 of the Big Bash League 2022 saw the Sydney Sixers beat the Melbourne Renegades by six wickets at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong on Friday (December 30). With this convincing victory, the Sixers have climbed to second place in the points table with eight points and a net run rate of -0.211.

This is Melbourne Renegades' third loss on the trot and they have now slipped to fourth position on the table with six points and a net run rate of -0.240.

Meanwhile, Perth Scorchers are currently at the top of the standings with eight points and a net run rate of +1.233.

Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just a single win and a net run rate of -1.083. Melbourne Stars sit in seventh position with a slightly better net run rate of -0.530. Both teams need to find their lost form and get back to winning ways in their upcoming matches.

Bowlers script victory for Sydney Sixers

Big Bash League 2022 - Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Renegades

After opting to bat first, the Renegades could only manage a below-par total of 124 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Shaun Marsh (35) and Jonathan Wells (28) got starts but both batters failed to convert them into big innings.

The likes of Martin Guptill, Nic Maddinson and Aaron Finch failed to impress as they got out cheaply. Sydney Sixers bowlers bowled well throughout the game and never allowed the batters to settle at the crease. Hayden Kerr and Chris Jordan picked up two wickets apiece.

Chasing a modest total, the Sixers' top order stood tall as Kurtis Patterson (38) and James Vince (39) put on a solid 60-run stand for the second wicket and helped their team get over the line.

Akeal Hosein was the star performer for the Renegades with a couple of late wickets, but it wasn't enough.

With this convincing victory, the Sixers have now won four games on the trot.

Poll : 0 votes