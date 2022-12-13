BIG Bash League 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunders Match 1

Sydney Thunders edged out Melbourne Stars in their first game of the Big Bash League (BBL) on Tuesday. The Manuka Oval, Canberra hosted the nail-biting thriller where the Jason Sangha-led Thunders registered their first win of the competition.

The Thunders held their nerve well to secure a victory. In the process, they moved atop the points table with three points and a net run rate of +0.050. Meanwhile, the Stars, captained by Adam Zampa, did well to defend a below-par score but ended up on the losing side eventually.

The Stars are languishing at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -0.050. After a poor start to their campaign, they will look to make a comeback soon.

Gurinder Sandhu helps Thunders get over finish line in Big Bash League thriller

After being put to bat, the Melbourne Stars only managed 122 for 8 in their allotted 20 overs. The Stars' innings never got going, as only six of their 11 batters got into the double digits. Nick Larkin was the highest scorer for the Stars, scoring 25.

The Sydney Thunders bowlers had a terrific outing in their Big Bash League opener, as Gurinder Sadhu, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Daniel Sams picked up two wickets apiece. All of them were economical as they restricted the Stars to a below-average score.

Chasing only 123, Thunders lost their first two wickets without any score on the board, courtesy of some fiery bowling from Trent Boult. Alex Ross and Jason Sangha scored 24 and 28 respectively before they got out.

However, Nathan Coulter Nile and Adam Zampa dismantled the Thunder's middle order and had left them reeling at 89 for 7. However, a late cameo from Gurinder Sandhu won the game for the Thunders. Sandhu scored 20 off just 16, including two fours and a six.

