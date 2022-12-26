Big Bash League 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Match 16

The Adelaide Strikers lost to the Perth Scorchers by three wickets in Match No.16 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Monday, December 26. Despite their defeat, they stayed on top of the points table with six points and a net run rate of +1.723.

The Strikers need to get back to winning ways after losing both their last two matches in the ongoing Big Bash League. The Scorchers, on the other hand, moved up to second in the table with a net run rate of +1.265.

However, the Scorchers have a game in hand. The Sydney Thunder stay at the bottom of the points table with two points and a net run rate of -1.703, having lost their last three matches in the championship.

The Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars have also struggled so far in the competition.

Ashton Turner’s heroics take Perth Scorchers home

After deciding to bat first, the Strikers couldn’t find any momentum in their innings. In 20 overs, the Strikers managed to score only 133 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Matthew Short had a tough day in the office, scoring a 26-ball 16 before Ashton Agar ended his misery.

Chris Lynn scored 35 runs but he could hardly go at over a run-a-ball. Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, and Thomas Kelly scored 18, 19 and 18 runs, respectively, to help the Strikers get to a respectable score.

Andrew Tye was the pick of the bowlers for the Scorchers as he picked up three crucial wickets, giving away 30 runs in four overs. Jason Behrendorff and Ashton Agar accounted for one scalp apiece.

In response, Perth Scorchers found themselves in all sorts of trouble after being reduced to 72/6 in 9.5 overs. However, Ashton Turner remained unbeaten on 48 off 38 balls, including three fours and two sixes to take his team past the finish line.

