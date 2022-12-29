Big Bash League 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Match 20

The Perth Scorchers, on Thursday, December 29, defeated Melbourne Stars by six wickets in Match No. 20 of the Big Bash League (BBL).

It also meant that the Scorchers have moved to the top of the points table with eight points, courtesy of four wins from five matches.

The Scorchers’ victory also meant that the Adelaide Strikers got pushed down to second in the points table. The Strikers have reason to worry as they have lost their last two matches.

The Stars, in the meantime, kept languishing in seventh in the points table after yet another defeat. Brisbane Heat are the cellar dwellers, having lost four out of five matches in the championship.

Scorchers thump Stars in BBL match in Perth

After being put into the field first, the Perth Scorchers did an excellent job and restricted the Stars to 135.

Fast bowler Jhye Richardson was on top of his game as he picked up four crucial wickets for 25 runs. Jason Behrendorff and Andrew Tye picked up two wickets apiece.

Among the spinners, Ashton Agar got the wicket of Nick Larkin, but gave away 36 runs in four overs. Leg-spinner Peter Hatzoglou couldn’t make a breakthrough, but conceded only 27 runs off four overs.

The Scorchers lost the early wicket of Faf du Plessis to fast bowler Luke Wood, but Adam Lyth scored 35 off 30 to steady the ship for his team. The Scorchers looked to be in a bit of trouble after being reduced to 73 for three in 11.2 overs.

However, Josh Inglis and Ashton Turner didn’t allow the Stars to make a comeback in the match. Even as Inglis was a tad circumspect, the right-handed Turner got to his fifty off 24 balls.

Turner was out after scoring 53 runs off 26 balls with six fours and three sixes. The Scorchers chased the target down with 15 balls to spare.

