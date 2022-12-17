Big Bash League 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Match 6

Match 6 of the Big Bash League 2022 saw the Perth Scorchers beat the Sydney Sixers by 38 runs at the Perth Stadium on Saturday (December 17). With the win, the Scorchers have now moved to the second position with a net run rate of +1.900.

Meanwhile, the Adelaide Strikers sit comfortably at the top of the points table with a terrific net run rate of +4.375. The Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder are third, fourth and fifth, respectively, as the net run rate separates the teams at the moment.

After back-to-back losses, the Sydney Sixers are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -2.225. The Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes are sixth and seventh, respectively, as both teams are still searching for their first wins in the tournament.

Aaron Hardie and Jhye Richardson help the Scorchers register first win of the tournament

BBL - Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers

After opting to bat first, Jackson Bird of the Sydney Sixers wreaked havoc on the Perth Scorchers. The 36-year-old pacer picked up three wickets inside the powerplay as he broke the back of Scorchers' batting.

Aaron Hardie led the recovery for the Perth Scorchers, smashing 55 runs off just 32 deliveries with the help of five fours and three sixes. His fighting knock helped the Scorchers post a competitive total of 155 runs in 20 overs. Apart from Bird’s three, Izharulhaq Naveed chipped in with a couple of wickets.

In reply, the Sixers faltered as their batters never got going. The team kept losing wickets at regular intervals and the required run rate kept climbing up. Jhye Richardson bowled beautifully and picked up four wickets at an economy of 2.2.

Jason Behrendorff and Andrew Tye also chipped in with a couple of wickets as the Sixers got bundled out for just 117 runs in 20 overs. Jordan Silk (41) and Hayden Kerr (42) were the two top scorers for the Sixers as the team crashed to its second defeat on the trot.

