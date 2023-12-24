Cricket
  • Big Bash League 2023-24 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes (Updated) ft. Matthew Wade and Beau Webster

By Sportz Connect
Modified Dec 24, 2023 01:31 IST
Big Bash League 2023-24 Most runs list
Two matches were played in the Big Bash League 2023-24 for the first time this season, on Saturday, December 23. In the first game, Melbourne Stars faced Sydney Thunder, while Hobart Hurricanes were up against Melbourne Renegades in the second match.

Stars won the toss and elected to bat. Beau Webster was the only batter for the Stars who scored more than 30 in their innings. He helped the team reach 172 at the end of 20 overs.

Cameron Bancroft and Alex Hales provided a strong start to the Thunder and the rest of the batters completed the job. Thunder reached the target of 173 runs in 18.2 overs with five wickets in hand. Webster was the pick of the bowlers for the Stars and took 4/29.

Hurricanes won the toss and opted to bowl against the Renegades. Joe Clarke and Quinton de Kock added 78 runs for the first wicket. The Renegades lost three more wickets for just 28 runs.

Aaron Finch and Jonathan Wells added 64 runs for the fifth wicket and helped the team post a total of 183 runs for the loss of five wickets.

Matthew Wade and Macalister Wright made this game a one-sided affair as they added 140 runs for the second wicket. Wade scored 82 runs off 50 deliveries and helped the team win the game in 19 overs with six wickets in hand. He was adjudged Player of the Match.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR100504s6s
1C Munro (BH)33115799*78.598160.2-1119
2MW Short (AS)2201378268.589153.93-288
3CT Bancroft (ST)330129744393138.7-1113
4AM Hardie (PS)33212585*12583150.6-196
5JC Silk (SS)33211566*11578147.43-184
6J Fraser-McGurk (MR)4301035534.3348214.58-1610
7MS Wade (HH)220938246.557163.15-1113
8O Davies (ST)33090353065138.46--74
9MC Henriques (SS)330834027.6680103.75--40
10SW Billings (BH)33081402758139.65--72

Colin Munro has been the leading run-scorer in the tournament since the last few matches. He has made 157 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 160.20.

Matthew Short has retained his position as the second-highest run-scorer after the completion of two matches on Saturday. He has scored 137 runs at a strike rate of 153.93 in two matches.

Cameron Bancroft has jumped to third place from sixth, having amassed 129 runs in three matches at an average of 43. Aaron Hardie has slipped to fourth position from third with 125 runs to his name in three matches.

Jordan Silk has moved to fifth position from fourth. He has scored 115 runs in three outings at a strike rate of 147.43.

Big Bash League 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsOversMDRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1JP Behrendorff (PS)32815374/257.576.626.851-
2PI Walter (BH)339-5663/279.336.229--
3XC Bartlett (BH)3310-7163/3511.837.110--
4MJ Swepson (BH)3311.1-7663/2312.666.811.16--
5Zaman Khan (ST)"}">Zaman Khan (ST)3311.4-9863/2416.338.411.66--
6J Overton (AS)228-5253/2310.46.59.6--
7DR Sams (ST)339-9354/3318.610.3310.81-
8BJ Dwarshuis (SS)3311-9553/36198.6313.2--
9BJ Webster (MS)214-2944/297.257.2561-
10JM Bird (SS)3310-7542/1918.757.515--

Jason Behrendroff is still the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. He has taken seven wickets in three matches at an average of 7.57.

Paul Walter, Xavier Bartlett, and Mitchell Swepson are still in the next three places on this list. They all have taken six wickets each. Zaman Khan has also taken six wickets and has moved to fifth place for the first time this season.

