Big Bash League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat, Match 10

The Melbourne Renegades squared off against Brisbane Heat in the 10th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023. The Docklands Stadium in Melbourne played host to this encounter. Brisbane Heat won the game convincingly by six wickets to remain unbeaten in the competition.

The win helped Brisbane Heat retain their top position in the points table. They have now won three games out of four to take their points tally to seven.

Below them sit the Perth Scorchers, who have five points to their name. The defending champions are followed by the Sydney Sixers, who have won both their games so far and have four points under their belt.

The Adelaide Strikers have won one game while one was washed out due to rain. They have three points and are placed fourth in the points table. The Melbourne Renegades suffered their second loss of the Big Bash League 2023 and continue to sit at the fifth position, with one point to their name.

Sydney Thunder, the Hobart Hurricanes and the Melbourne Stars have played two games each and are yet to win a single game in the Big Bash League 2023. They follow the Renegades in the points table with zero points each.

Brisbane Heat remain unbeaten in Big Bash League 2023 with a stellar show

After being asked to bat first by Brisbane Heat in the 10th match of the Big Bash League 2023, the Melbourne Renegades lost Quinton de Kock on a duck. In walked Jake Fraser-McGurk and went berserk. He played some scintillating strokes and scored 55 off just 23 balls before falling in the ninth over.

There weren’t any significant contributions from the middle-order batters but a well-composed knock from Jonathan Wells (34*) and a cameo from Tom Rogers (20 off 14) helped the Renegades post 162 on the board. Heat picked up eight wickets in total, with Paul Walter finishing with three.

In reply, Heat lost Josh Brown (14) and skipper Colin Munro (12) inside the powerplay but they kept scoring at a brisk rate. Matt Renshaw and Sam Billings played very good knocks and built a solid partnership for the fourth wicket.

Both Renshaw and Billings made sure that they kept the required run rate under check. Billings fell on 40 but Renshaw (49*) and Paul Walter (30*) made sure that there were no more hiccups and took their side across the line in the penultimate over with six wickets in hand.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman picked up two wickets for the Renegades but it wasn’t enough as they failed to defend the total. With this, Brisbane Heat remained unbeaten in the Big Bash League 2023 whereas the Melbourne Renegades continue to search for their first win.

Get IPL Auction 2024 Updates and news. Follow Sportskeeda for all activities, sold, and unsold players' details.