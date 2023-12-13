Big Bash League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers, Match 7

The seventh match of the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) saw the Melbourne Stars take on the Perth Scorchers. The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) hosted this contest where the Scorchers emerged victorious by seven wickets to grab their first win of this edition.

With the win over the Melbourne Stars, the Perth Scorchers have moved up the points table to the third position. Their opening game was abandoned due to an unsafe pitch but have grabbed their first win in this edition and have taken their points tally to three.

Brisbane Heat continue to top the table with five points in three games. They are unbeaten in the competition and have a net run rate of +3.075. The Sydney Sixers are placed second in the points table, with four points and a net run rate of +0.433 to their name.

The Adelaide Strikers sit below the Scorchers in the fourth position. Their opening game was washed out due to rain and have only one point under their belt. Below them are the Melbourne Renegades who also have one point in two games and have a net run rate of -0.4.

The Hobart Hurricanes are yet to get off the mark and are sitting in the sixth position. They have a net run rate of -0.44. Sydney Thunder sit below the Hurricanes with zero points and a net run rate of -1.

The Melbourne Stars suffered their second loss of the Big Bash League 2023. They continue to sit at the bottom of the points table as they are yet to get off the mark. They have a net run rate of -4.04.

Defending champions Perth Scorchers walk past the Melbourne Stars unscathed at the MCG

The Melbourne Stars faced the Perth Scorchers in the seventh match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023, which was held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The Stars got off to a shaky start after being asked to bat first. Thomas Rogers looked good for his 22 at the top of the order for them.

The other batters faltered as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and didn’t gain any momentum. Hilton Cartwright (24) and Liam Dawson (22*) fought hard before the Stars were knocked over on 101 in 19.1 overs.

Each of the Perth Scorchers’ bowlers picked up at least a wicket. Jason Behrendorff picked up three wickets whereas Jhye Richardson and Hamish McKenzie also chipped in with a couple of scalps each.

Chasing a below-par total, Stephen Eskinazi (25) and Cooper Connolly (20) gave the Scorchers a solid start. Aaron Hardie batted at three and scored 20 before departing in the ninth over. Josh Inglis (17*) and skipper Ashton Turner (19*) made sure that there were no more hiccups as they chased down the total in 13.5 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Joel Paris, Liam Dawson and Usama Mir grabbed a wicket each for the Stars but it wasn’t enough as they failed to defend the total. With this, the defending champions Perth Scorchers grabbed their first win of the Big Bash League 2023 whereas the Melbourne Stars remained winless.