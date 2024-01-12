Big Bash League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder, Match 34

The Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder faced off in the Sydney Derby of the 2023-2024 Big Bash League (BBL) on January 12. The Sixers secured a 19-run victory against the Thunder in Match No. 34 of the league at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Brisbane Heat continue to lead the BBL 13 points table with seven wins. Following their recent win at the SCG, Sydney Sixers secured the second position and qualified for the knockout stage, having won five out of nine games, accumulating a total of 12 points.

Meanwhile, Perth Scorchers descended to the third position with five wins, two losses, and a positive net run rate of +0.706.

Adelaide Strikers, with nine points, occupy the fourth position, recording four wins and an equal number of losses. The Melbourne Stars are in fifth place, having played eight games. They have a negative net run rate of -1.122 despite having the same win-loss record.

Hobart Hurricanes are in the sixth position with six points, while Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades are in the seventh and eighth spots, respectively, with three points to their name each.

O'Keefe's stellar bowling and Philippe's 47 propel Sixers to knockout qualification

Syndey Sixers were put to bat first where they posted 151 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

Josh Philippe played a crucial role at the top, scoring 47 runs off 35 deliveries. The batting effort was complemented by contributions from Jordan Silk (35 off 29), and James Vince’s 27 run-a-ball effort. Unfortunately, the rest of the batting lineup couldn't reach double digits.

Sydney Thunder's bowling attack had some success, with Nathan McAndrew and Tanveer Sangha claiming a couple of wickets each. Liam Hatcher, Daniel Sams and Toby Gray also chipped in with one wicket each.

In reply, Thunder's opening pair of David Warner and Alex Hales provided a solid start with a 44-run partnership for the first wicket. However, Steve O'Keefe turned the tide in favor of the Sixers by dismissing Hales and Cameron Bancroft in the fifth over.

As the game progressed, wickets continued to fall, and the Sixers maintained a commanding position. The Thunder were eventually bundled out for 132/10, falling short of the target with just one ball to spare. David Warner emerged as the top scorer for the Thunder with 37 runs.

Sean Abbott and Hayden Kerr secured two wickets for the Sixers while Jack Edwards and Ben Dwarshuis picked up one.

Steve O’Keefe was named the Player of the Match for his three-wicket haul.

