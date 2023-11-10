"Black day for cricket"- Fans react as ICC suspends former world champions Sri Lanka 

Former World Cup winners Sri Lanka were shockingly suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) earlier today (November 10).

The immediate impact of this suspension on SL men's and women's teams is not known, but there is a possibility that they may not get to play international cricket at least until the suspension is lifted.

ICC announced via a press release that they suspended SLC for failing to "manage its affairs autonomously". Notably, a resolution was unanimously passed by the Sri Lankan parliament titled 'the removal of the corrupt SLC management', calling for the sacking of the SLC members.

The Sri Lankan team took part in the ongoing 2023 World Cup, where they won two out of nine matches. The island nation won the ODI World Cup in 1996 and T20 World Cup in 2014. Earlier this year, they won the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers and finished runners-up at Asia Cup 2023.

Since then Sri Lanka have been an integral part of international cricket, and fans were disappointed after ICC's announcement.

Here are some of the top reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

Sri Lanka lost to New Zealand yesterday in the 2023 World Cup

Sri Lanka played their last match of the 2023 World Cup yesterday against New Zealand in Bengaluru. A win could have helped the islanders inch a step closer to the Champions Trophy 2025 qualification. However, they ended up losing the match by five wickets.

The nation's cricket fans will hope that the issues with ICC are solved soon and the team gets a chance to compete in the ICC T20 World Cup next year. Unless ICC lifts the suspension, the team cannot participate in any of its tournaments.

It will be interesting to see what happens next. The island nation has a passionate fanbase of cricket. They even turned up in decent numbers to cheer for their team at the 2023 World Cup.