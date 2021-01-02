Blow for Perth Scorchers as Ashton Agar set to miss entire BBL regular season

The Perth Scorchers will have to continue to make do without key man Ashton Agar, with the all-rounder now ruled out for the rest of the BBL regular season.

Ashton Agar suffered a calf injury during Australia's ODI series against India in December, and hasn't played since. He was ruled out of the T20I leg of the tour as a result, and will now miss the rest of the BBL regular season as well. His absence is a big blow to the Perth Scorchers, who have won just one of their opening five games of the season.

The Western Australia-based outfit find themselves in sixth place at the moment, four points behind the fifth-placed Melbourne Stars.

WACA Sports Science Manager Nick Jones said. "This injury will require a more extended period of rehabilitation and we hope Ash will be ready to return to play in approximately one month's time."

Both the Perth Scorchers and Australia will be hoping to welcome Agar back to action soon. After the BBL ends next month, the Aussies are to play a limited-overs series against New Zealand.

Mitchell Marsh gave up Perth Scorchers captaincy before start of BBL 10

Mitchell Marsh has played all five games this season despite giving up the Perth Scorchers captaincy

Mitchell Marsh informed the Perth Scorchers hierarchy that he would not be captaining the team this season, a week before the start of the 2020/21 BBL. The all-rounder had been recovering from an ankle injury that he suffered during the IPL 2020.

Nonetheless, Marsh has been able to play all five of his team's games so far this season, and has bowled in the last two. Fellow all-rounder Ashton Turner has captained the Perth Scorchers in Marsh's stead.

The duo has been the Scorchers' best performers so far this season, but have work to do if they are to help their side make the BBL play-offs.