“Body is not a dustbin, don't put trash in it” - Former India cricketer’s brutal suggestion for Virat Kohli

Former India cricketer Yograj Singh has suggested that India's batting ace, Virat Kohli, should keep himself fit and take care about his eating habits. He said this on a podcast hosted by former Punjab cricketer and Virat's teammate at the U-19 level, Taruwar Kohli.

Virat is regarded as one of the fittest athletes in Indian cricket. Many people applaud his fitness and hold him in high regard, mentioning his athleticism as one of the reasons for his top-notch performances.

When asked about what advice he would give to Virat, Yograj replied:

"Your body is not a dustbin, don't put trash in it."

When Taruwar Kohli pointed out that Virat is one of the best when it comes to looking after his body, Yograj added:

"Absolutely, I still tell him well done, boy. Even after retiring, you still be like this. I would like to see Virat Kohli batting at the age of 72 and getting a hundred. He's fitter than me; had I copied him, I would have played till now."

"What I like about him is that he's so passionate and firm in his thoughts. I remember one statement where he said I had the urge to eat my bedsheets at night, and I said just a matter of three months and we'll get through it. Many people have said, 'forget it, we'll see about it in the morning. Maybe run a round more.' But what he did this amazing."

Take a look at it in the video below (from 1:54:20):

Yograj Singh picked Michael Holding as one of the best bowlers in the rapid-fire round

When asked to name the best bowler, Yograj Singh named former West Indies pacer Michael Holding. He also listed Vivian Richards as the best batter, Gary Kirsten as the best coach, and his son, Yuvraj Singh as the best fielder.

Yograj Singh played one Test and six ODIs for India. After his retirement, the pacer has featured in Hindi, Punjabi, and Tamil movies. He is best known for playing coach Ranveer Singh in the biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

