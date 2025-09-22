"Bohot mara dhaga khol diya" - Fans react to Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill's 105-run stand in IND vs PAK 2025 Asia Cup Super 4 clash

Team India openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma took the Pakistani bowlers to the cleaners in the 2025 Asia Cup Super Fours match in Dubai on Sunday, September 21. The Men in Blue were required to chase a 172-run target.

Ad

Abhishek made his intentions clear right from the start, kicking off the innings with a stunning six off left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi's bowling. The two Indian batters dominated the proceedings, putting Pakistan under pressure with their attacking approach.

They set the tone with a stunning 105-run partnership from just 59 deliveries. Abhishek and Gill earned praise from all quarters for their brilliant run stand. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Ad

Trending

Humza Sheikh @Sheikhhumza49 Pakistani bowlers honest reaction after getting smashed by Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma #INDvPAK #indvspak2025

Ad

कट्टर INDIA समर्थक 🦁🇮🇳 ™ @KKRWeRule The only idea of including Shubman Gill is because his brother Abhishek Sharma plays like a Bullet Train so you need some stability😅

Ad

ᴀᴛ ɪꜰ @atiftweets_ Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma with a proper masterclass. No wrong shots taken, neither any kind of pressure shown by these two !! #PAKvIND | #AsiaCup2025

Ad

Vandana 😺🔫 @Vina_Joraviya Oh to be alive in the era of Shubhman Gill and Abhishek Sharma as opening batsmen 🛐✨ #ShubhmanGill #AbhishekSharma #INDvPAK

Ad

Pratheek Medappa @IAmPratheek_13 Abhishek Sharma is doing what he does of course, but Gill has been an absolute class act today #INDvPAK

Ad

Mitesh Narigara @NarigaraMitesh Dynamic duo on fire – Abhishek Sharma &amp; Shubman Gill owning the game! 🔥🏏 🇮🇳 #AsiaCupT20 #INDvPAK

Ad

Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma's partnership ended in the 10th over. They put India in a commanding position with their blistering batting exploits before the stand was broken.

Shubman Gill departed after a 47-run knock in the 10th over

Shubman Gill missed out on a well-deserved half-century. He lost his wicket in the 10th over after scoring 47 runs off 28 balls. The vice-captain struck eight fours during his stay at the crease.

Ad

Pace Faheem Ashraf drew first blood for Pakistan. He bowled a good-length delivery. Gill went for the drive but was beaten by the inward movement. The ball ended up crashing into the stumps, ending a fine knock.

Abhishek Sharma, on the other hand, completed his half-century in the eighth over. The southpaw reached the milestone by hitting a four off Saim Ayub's bowling. He hit five sixes and six fours, finishing with 74 runs from just 39 deliveries.

Ad

The swashbuckling batter was dismissed in the 13th over. He looked to play a bit shot against spinner Abrar Ahmed but was caught at long-on by Haris Rauf.

It is worth mentioning that Abhishek has looked in impressive touch in the 2025 Asia Cup. He is currently the leading run-scorer in the edition, amassing 173 runs from four innings at a fantastic strike rate of 208.43.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 5 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 14 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news