"Bohot mara dhaga khol diya" - Fans react to Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill's 105-run stand in IND vs PAK 2025 Asia Cup Super 4 clash

Team India openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma took the Pakistani bowlers to the cleaners in the 2025 Asia Cup Super Fours match in Dubai on Sunday, September 21. The Men in Blue were required to chase a 172-run target.
Abhishek made his intentions clear right from the start, kicking off the innings with a stunning six off left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi's bowling. The two Indian batters dominated the proceedings, putting Pakistan under pressure with their attacking approach.
They set the tone with a stunning 105-run partnership from just 59 deliveries. Abhishek and Gill earned praise from all quarters for their brilliant run stand. Here are some of the top reactions on X:
Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma's partnership ended in the 10th over. They put India in a commanding position with their blistering batting exploits before the stand was broken.
Shubman Gill departed after a 47-run knock in the 10th over
Shubman Gill missed out on a well-deserved half-century. He lost his wicket in the 10th over after scoring 47 runs off 28 balls. The vice-captain struck eight fours during his stay at the crease.
Pace Faheem Ashraf drew first blood for Pakistan. He bowled a good-length delivery. Gill went for the drive but was beaten by the inward movement. The ball ended up crashing into the stumps, ending a fine knock.
Abhishek Sharma, on the other hand, completed his half-century in the eighth over. The southpaw reached the milestone by hitting a four off Saim Ayub's bowling. He hit five sixes and six fours, finishing with 74 runs from just 39 deliveries.
The swashbuckling batter was dismissed in the 13th over. He looked to play a bit shot against spinner Abrar Ahmed but was caught at long-on by Haris Rauf.
It is worth mentioning that Abhishek has looked in impressive touch in the 2025 Asia Cup. He is currently the leading run-scorer in the edition, amassing 173 runs from four innings at a fantastic strike rate of 208.43.
