Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela spotted at Dubai International Cricket Stadium for IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match [Photo]

An intense 2025 Champions Trophy game between India and Pakistan happened at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, February 23. Several celebrities were in attendance for the big match in Dubai. One of them was actress Urvashi Rautela, who was spotted in the stands, enjoying the live action.

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is known to be a cricket lover. She was in attendance for recent matches between India and Pakistan, and now, she has been spotted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The broadcasters focused on Rautela for a bit during the Indian team's innings in Dubai. A popular X user captured the screenshot. You can see the picture here:

The post shared by the X user has received more than 2,500 likes on the platform already. Urvashi Rautela was present in the stands, wearing a pink dress, enjoying the greatest rivalry in world cricket.

India defeated Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium

India leveled the head-to-head record in Champions Trophy matches against Pakistan by winning the recent battle between the two teams in Dubai. Virat Kohli stole the show by scoring a magnificent century against Pakistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy match.

Earlier in the day, a fantastic bowling performance helped India restrict Pakistan to 241 in the first innings. Kuldeep Yadav delighted the Indian fans by picking up a three-wicket haul for the team.

Although India lost Rohit Sharma early in the chase, Virat Kohli ensured that the team won the match with ease. Kohli scored a century, while Shreyas Iyer chipped in with a vital half-century at number four as India won the contest and gained two points in the 2025 Champions Trophy standings.

The Men in Blue will play their final group game against New Zealand on March 2 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

