"Both left-arm fast bowlers can trouble" - Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's importance in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final

Former India player Aakash Chopra has highlighted Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's importance for the Men in Blue in their 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia. He pointed out that the Aussies have two left-arm seamers who could trouble India and urged the two veterans to deliver the goods.

Ad

India will face Australia in the first semi-final of the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4. The 2023 ODI World Cup champions will likely field two left-arm pacers, Spencer Johnson and Ben Dwarshuis, in their playing XI.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former opener noted that Rohit and Kohli need to counter Johnson and Dwarshuis' threat in the semi-final clash.

"Rohit and Kohli, Ro-Ko vs Australia is a love story. It's a fascinating story because the opposition is big. No matter how weak the team might be looking from the bowling point of view, it's Australia. Rule them out at your own peril. You cannot take them lightly at all. It is that kind of a team. So how do you compete? You look towards your seniors," he said (11:50).

Ad

Trending

"Virat Kohli has already scored a hundred. I will talk about Rohit today because runs haven't been scored thus far. He scored a decent 41 in the first match but it's been two knocks since. Now is the time, you have to play slightly long. Both left-arm fast bowlers can trouble. Then you have to expect your big guns to come to the party," Chopra added.

Ad

Ad

Ben Dwarshuis has picked up six wickets at an average of 18.83 in two innings in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Spencer Johnson has accounted for two dismissals in as many games at an average of 51.50, with both his wickets coming in Australia's last Group B match against Afghanistan.

"Their numbers against Australia are incredible" - Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli ahead of IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli average 58.02 and 53.79 respectively in ODIs against Australia. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have excellent numbers against Australia, need to perform for India to make a third successive Champions Trophy final.

Ad

"Their ICC numbers are incredible. Their numbers against Australia are incredible. We will keep faith in them. There will be pressure on them. The Indian team will be dependent on them because if you have to beat Australia, you need runs from Rohit and Kohli," he said (12:50).

The cricketer-turned-analyst added that the duo would bag their fourth ICC trophy if India beat Australia and go on to win the final.

Ad

"Those runs should come because if you lose here, don't know when, where, and who will play the next ICC event. However, if you win here, there is a final. If you win there, the fourth ICC trophy. That will be a phenomenal story. So please do well, guys," Chopra observed.

Rohit Sharma has won the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2013 Champions Trophy and the 2024 T20 World Cup. Apart from lifting the aforementioned last two trophies alongside Rohit, Virat Kohli won the 2011 ODI World Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback