"Bottled an easy 100 on this pitch" - Fans divided as Shubman Gill falls immediately after reaching half-century in IND vs WI 2025 1st Test

Team India skipper Shubman Gill fell immediately after reaching his half-century on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad. The 26-year-old looked in no trouble as he reached his eighth 50 early in the first session of the second day.

Gill led his troops admirably on Day 1 as they bowled the West Indies out for a sub-par 162 in the first innings. The captain walked in late on the opening day with India in a spot of bother at 90/2.

However, with a 10th Test century seemingly inevitable, Gill threw his wicket away on 50, playing an ill-advised reverse sweep. The right-hander is coming off an incredible Test series in England, scoring four centuries in five outings.

Thus, fans on X were divided in their reactions to Gill's departure on 50. While some hailed the Indian skipper for continuing his good form, others were disappointed at the right-hander for not converting the start into something substantial.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Valred Rodrigues @Valredr Shubman gill how many times will throw away such good chances

Sujeet Suman @sujeetsuman1991 Disappointed with SHUBMAN GILL,he scored 50 but he should have gone and made daddy a hundred. He should have capitalised on the good start, 50s doesn't justify his talent and full potential.

Ishani Roy🇮🇳 @_ishani_roy_ Gill bottled a easy 100 on this pitch. Did all the hard work but one bad shot ruined everything.

Fans continued reacting to Gill scoring a half-century and immediately getting out, with one saying:

"India captain Shubman Gill dismissed for 50 runs. The Prince of Ahmedabad delivers again."

"Gill Carrying Legacy of Indian Batters in each era !!!Going through dream run currently! At his peak and have all ingredients of becoming all time Great ! May be running with torch of Legacy of Indian batters!!!" posted a fan.

"Shubman Gill averaging 73.09 as Test captain shows just how well he’s adapted to leadership. Balancing the pressure of captaincy while scoring runs at this level isn’t easy, yet Gill is thriving and making captaincy look effortless. Truly the start of a golden era," a fan said.

Team India in complete control of 1st West Indies Test despite Shubman Gill's untimely dismissal

Team India are in complete control of the ongoing first Test against the West Indies at Lunch on Day 2 in Ahmedabad. Despite the lack of big scores from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan, and Shubman Gill's premature dismissal on 50, India are sitting pretty at 218/3.

KL Rahul has continued his stellar form from the England series, reaching a 10th Test century. The hosts are already ahead by 56 runs after just four sessions of the Test match.

For the West Indies, skipper Roston Chase has stood up with figures of 2/37 in 13 overs, while talented pacer Jayden Seales picked up the other wicket to fall.

