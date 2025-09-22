“Bowl him for at least 2-3 overs” – Former spinner’s advice for Men in Blue ahead of IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash

Former India spinner Amit Mishra has urged the team management to make the most of Shivam Dube’s all-round abilities following his heroics against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash on Sunday, September 21. The off-spinner credited the medium for bagging the wickets of well-settled Sahibzada Farhan (58 off 45) and Saim Ayub (21 off 17) in the game.

Mishra further advised Dube to improve his bowling to offer more to the Men in Blue while crediting him for his five wickets already in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, including career-best figures of 3/4 against the UAE.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Mishra said:

“00:54 - Shivam Dube is such a player who, if you bowl, then he can do a lot of things for you in the future. It's because he's the talent; his batting is good. In my view, he has to work on his bowling. Even yesterday, he did a good job, got the wickets of two set batsmen. The most important thing was that he bowled four overs, and it was an overall good bowling display.

The 42-year-old continued:

"Whenever you get a chance, you bowl him for at least 2-3 overs, if not 4, which will only boost his confidence. In the first match, he got three wickets when he bowled [against the UAE], and he scalped two wickets yesterday. He can bowl better.

“1:35 - As I said, he has to improve his bowling. He needs to work on the slower ones, speed, and length... But he's a good talent and he can become a good player for us in the future,” he added.

“He’ll be one of the dangerous players in T20s” – Amit Mishra lauds Abhishek Sharma’s match-winning knock against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash

Amit Mishra further showered his praise on Abhishek Sharma for his match-winning knock against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match. The cricketer-turned-analyst believes that Abhishek will become one of the most destructive T20 batters in the future. He said in the same video:

“2:14 - Abhishek was giving better starts, batting well, looked in a great touch, but wasn't scoring big. In this match, he scored those runs and see what was the match result. He's one player that if you support him, then in the coming days he will be one of the dangerous players in T20s.”

Notably, opener Abhishek Sharma slammed a quickfire 74 runs off 39 balls at a strike rate of 189.74, including five sixes and six boundaries, as India beat Pakistan by six wickets with seven balls to spare. With 173 runs in four innings, the World No.1-ranked T20I batter is currently the leading run-scorer in the T20 tournament.

The Men in Blue will next face Bangladesh in their next Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in Dubai on Wednesday, September 24.

