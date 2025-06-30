Bowler gives RR star fiery send-off after dismissing him in ENG U-19 vs IND U-19 2nd ODI [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi was given a fiery send-off after being dismissed in the second Youth ODI between England U-19 and India U-19. The game is being played on Monday, June 30, at Northampton.

England U-19 won the toss and asked the visitors to bat first. Opening the batting, Vaibhav Suryavanshi got off a good start. The young left-hander made 45 runs off 34 balls, hitting five boundaries and three sixes in his knock at a strike-rate of 132.35 before being dismissed.

He was sent back on the second delivery of the 11th over by fast-bowler Jack Home. Home bowled a short delivery outside the off-stump, which Suryavanshi tried to put away to the fence, attempting to play an upper cut. However, he slashed the ball straight to Sebastian Morgan, who took the catch as his innings came to an end.

The youngster had hit Home for a boundary off the previous ball. Therefore, after dismissing him, the bowler gave him a fiery send-off, giving him a stare while celebrating the wicket.

Watch the moment and the dismissal in the live streaming video of the match below (from around -1:12:33) -

Suryavanshi rose to fame with his terrific performance for Rajasthan in the IPL 2025 season. The 14-year-old played seven matches and scored 252 runs at an average of 36 with a strike-rate of 206.55. His impressive performance led to his selection for the India U-19 team for the England tour.

RR sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi will be keen to convert his scores into big knocks

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has carried his form from the IPL into the series against England U-19 as well. The young sensation smashed 48 runs off just 19 balls in the first ODI, hitting three fours and five sixes at a strike-rate of 252.63 as India U-19 chased down 174 runs to win by six wickets.

In the ongoing second ODI, Suryavanshi once again looked good for his 45. While he has got a couple of 40s in the two games so far, he will be keen to convert these starts into big scores.

India U-19 will play three more ODIs in the five-match series. The young left-hander will look to carry his form but also bat for longer periods and deliver bigger knocks in the 50-over format.

