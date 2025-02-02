Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has taken a dig at selectors for picking Faheem Ashraf in their squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the all-rounder has a poor average with both bat and ball in his first 20 games.

Notably, Ashraf played his last ODI for Pakistan at 2023 Asia Cup. The all-rounder has bagged 26 wickets and scored 224 runs in 34 ODIs so far.

The 31-year-old recently picked up 20 wickets in 11 games for the Fortune Barishal in the ongoing 2024-25 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). With the bat, he has scored 102 runs in five innings, including a half-century.

Wasim Akram said during ILT20 2025 (via Indian Express):

"Faheem Ashraf was picked, talented cricketer, I wish him best. Lekin phle 20 matches mein unkind bowling average sau ki, batting average nau ki hai (but his bowling average is 100 and batting average is nine in his first 20 games)."

Trending

"There was a mindset behind it," the legendary pacer hoped.

Besides ODIs, Ashraf has played 17 Tests, picking up 25 wickets and scored 687 runs. He has also represented Pakistan in 48 T20Is, scoring 311 runs and bagged 36 wickets.

"Only 1 spinner" - Wasim Akram on Pakistan squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Wasim Akram also expressed his concern as Pakistan squad featured only one spinner in form of Abrar Ahmed for the 2025 Champions Trophy. The 58-year-old pointed out that India have chosen four spinners for the upcoming ICC event.

On this, Akram said:

"We have picked only 1 proper spinner, while India increased their number from 3 to 4. But I’m sure Pakistan selectors considered everything to make the call."

Notably, Pakistan are defending champions for the upcoming ICC event. The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side beat Virat Kohli's India by 180 runs in the 2017 Champions Trophy final at the Oval in London.

Pakistan’s squad for 2025 Champions Trophy: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news