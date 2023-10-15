"Main tho pehle hi bola tha security ka bahana banake India nahi aate hain"- Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan's crushing loss vs India in World Cup

Team India beat Pakistan comfortably by seven wickets in the 12th match of the 2023 World Cup on Saturday (October 14) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After being asked to bat first in the contest, Pakistan could only muster 191 runs in 42.5 overs before losing all the wickets. Their top-order batters Babar Azam (50), Mohammad Rizwan (49), Abdullah Shafique (20), and Imam-ul-Haq (36) got starts, but none of them could kick on and get big ones.

Their middle order flopped completely, which resulted in a collapse after 30 overs in the first innings.

In reply, Rohit Sharma once again played a sensational counter-attacking knock of 86 (63) to power India towards the target. He departed at the fag end of the chase and missed out on a well-deserved century. Shreyas Iyer stayed unbeaten till the end and finished the match in style with a four in the 31st over.

Cricket fans on social media across the globe enjoyed the 2023 World Cup match between India and Pakistan on Saturday. They expressed their reactions through hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best ones:

"Restricting them to around 190 was a great effort" - India captain Rohit Sharma hails his bowling department after win against Pakistan

At the post-match presentation after winning against Pakistan, Rohit Sharma heaped praise on the Indian bowling unit for restricting the opposition to a below-par total.

"The bowlers were the ones who set the game for us today as well. Restricting them to around 190 was a great effort. I don't think it was a 190 pitch. At one stage, we were looking at 280 or 270. They were 155/2. But the way they came back and showed grit tells a lot about the guys who were out there. That is something we pride ourselves in - whoever gets the ball does the job for the team."

He continued:

"We've got six individuals who can do the job for us with the ball. It cannot be everyone's day every day. The guy who is having a good day needs to make sure he gets the job done for the team. And obviously, my job as the captain is important there as well - to read the conditions, assess who is guy who can trouble the batters. That's my role to figure out who is the right guy who can trouble the batters."

India will next face against Bangladesh in the 2023 World Cup on Thursday (October 19) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.