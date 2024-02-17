BPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Chattogram Challengers vs Durdanto Dhaka, Match 36

Chattogram Challengers defeated Durdanto Dhaka by 10 runs in the 36th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. With the win, the Challengers broke into the top four and are currently placed fourth in the table with 12 points and a net run rate of -0.757. They are yet to confirm their berth in the playoffs.

Dhaka, on the other hand, started their campaign by beating defending champions Comilla Victorians. But, they lost 11 matches in a row and finished at the bottom of the table with two points and a net run rate of -1.420.

Fortune Barisal, on the other hand, defeated Sylhet Strikers in the opening match of the day by 18 runs. Barishal are third in the table with 12 points and a net run rate of +0.518 thanks to wins in six out of 10 matches in the tournament.

The Strikers failed to make their way through to the playoffs and got knocked out of the competition with two matches remaining. They are sixth in the standings with six points and a net run rate of -1.041. Rangpur Riders are at the top of the table with 16 points and a net run rate of +1.773.

Durdanto Dhaka’s disastrous campaign ends in BPL 2024

In their final match of the tournament, Durdanto Dhaka restricted the Challengers to 159/6 after being asked to field first. Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed picked up two wickets apiece.

Dhaka lost two early wickets in the form of Mohammad Naim Sheikh and Sabbir Hossain. But, Alex Ross scored 55 runs off 44 balls to keep them in the hunt. Mosaddek Hossain Saikat and Irfan Sukkur scored 29 and 14, respectively, but their efforts went in vain.

They could only accumulate 149/5 in their allotted 20 overs and fell short by 10 runs.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App