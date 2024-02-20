BPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders, Match 40

The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium hosted a double-header on Tuesday, February 20, in the 2024 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. Chattogram Challengers defeated Khulna Tigers by 65 runs in the first game of the day.

In the evening clash, Comilla Victorians registered a comprehensive six-wicket win over Rangpur Riders. Despite the loss, Rangpur Riders are still atop the points table with nine wins in 12 matches. The Riders have managed to collect 18 points at the end of their league stage campaign.

On the other hand, Comilla Victorians strengthened their position in the second spot. They now have eight wins to their name in 11 matches and 16 points. Chattogram Challengers secured their playoff berth after defeating the Khulna Tigers on Tuesday.

In 12 matches, they secured seven wins and accumulated 14 points to make it to the playoffs. Khulna Tigers, on the other hand, remain at the fifth spot, managing five wins in 11 matches.

Fortune Barishal are currently at the fourth position on the table. They have accumulated 12 points in 11 matches. Durdanto Dhaka are languishing at the bottom, having managed to secure only a solitary win this season. Sylhet Strikers find themselves second from the bottom with four wins to their name in 11 matches.

Chattogram Challengers secure playoff berth, Comilla Victorians get the better of Rangpur Riders

Chattogram Challengers beat Khulna Tigers by 65 runs in the 39th match of BPL 2024 on Tuesday. Tanzid Hasan laid the foundation for the win with a sparkling 116-run knock off 65 balls. He propelled the team to a mammoth total of 192 runs in the first innings.

In reply, Khulna Tigers were bowled out for just 127 runs. Amanul Haque (35), Shai Hope (31), and Jason Holder (18) were the only batters who reached the double-figure mark.

Shuvagata Hom was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 3/25 in four overs. Bilal Khan took two wickets while conceding just 13 runs in four overs.

Meanwhile, the Comilla Victorians beat the Rangpur Riders by six wickets in the second game of the day. James Neesham played a blistering knock of 69* off 42 balls to guide his team to a respectable score of 150 in the first innings.

Both Andre Russell and Musfik Hasan picked three wickets each for Comilla Victorians with the ball. Liton Das and Co. chased down the target in 17.4 overs to assert their dominance against the table toppers.

Despite the fall of wickets, Liton Das kept one end safe with his 43-run knock off 42 balls. Andre Russell later showed his big-hitting ability, smashing four fours and four sixes during his unbeaten 43-run knock off 12 balls as the Comilla Victorians chased down the score without much of a fuss.

