BPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Fortune Barishal vs Durdanto Dhaka, Match 28

Rangpur Riders registered a 53-run win against Chattogram Challengers in the 27th game of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 on Saturday, February 10. Meanwhile, Fortune Barishal secured a 40-run win over Durdanto Dhaka in the 28th clash.

Rangpur Riders continue their domination on top of the table with six wins and two losses, bagging 12 points. Comilla Victorians retain their second rank with five wins and two defeats in seven games, racking up 10 points at an NRR of 1.13.

Chattogram Challengers maintained their third position in the standings with five wins and three defeats, gathering 10 points at an NRR of -0.505. Fortune Barishal moved one spot up to secure the fourth position. They have registered four wins and suffered as many defeats, picking up eight points at an NRR of 0.365.

Khulna Tigers slid one spot down to make it to the fifth rank with four wins and three defeats, claiming eight points at an NRR of 0.36. Sylhet Strikers and Durdanto Dhaka continue to stay in the bottom two positions with six and two points respectively.

Hendricks and Neesham shine for Rangpur; Sarkar and Mahmudullah stand out for Barishal

Shifting our focus to the 27th contest, the Rangpur Riders batted first and posted an imposing total of 211/3 in 20 overs. Opener Reeza Hendricks smacked 58 runs in 41 balls. James Neesham smacked a 51-run unbeaten knock in 26 balls, featuring five fours and three sixes, in the death overs.

Rony Talukdar (24), Shakib Al Hasan (27), and Nurul Hasan (31*) were also the standout batters for the Riders. Salauddin Sakil claimed two wickets, conceding 15 runs in two overs.

In reply, Chattogram Challengers could post only 158/6 in 20 overs. Shykat Ali was the lone star batter, hitting 63 runs in 45 balls, including one four and six sixes. Captain Shuvagata Hom (31*) and Curtis Campher (24) tried their best but couldn't take their side over the line. Shakib Al Hasan and James Neesham scalped two wickets apiece for Rangpur.

Moving to the 28th clash, Fortune Barishal went on to post a dominating total of 189/4 in 20 overs. Soumya Sarkar was the wrecker-in-chief with a 75-run unbeaten knock in 48 balls with four fours and six sixes.

Mahmudullah also played a supportive role, scoring 73 runs in 47 balls including seven fours and four sixes. Shoriful Islam and Dhaka captain Taskin Ahmed claimed two wickets each.

In response, Dhaka batters faltered badly, losing wickets at regular intervals. Alex Ross (52) and SM Meherob (28) were the only batters who did well in the chase. Eventually, they got bundled out for 149 runs in 19.4 overs, losing the game by 40 runs.

Mohammad Saifuddin picked up a three-wicket haul, while Obed McCoy and Mehidy Hasan Miraz scalped two wickets apiece to turn the game towards their side.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App