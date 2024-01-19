BPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Sylhet Strikers vs Chattogram Challengers, Match 2

The first two matches of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 were played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday, January 19. The Comilla Victorians faced the Durdanto Dhaka in the opening game, while the Chattogram Challengers squared off against the Sylhet Strikers in the second match of the day.

Dhaka began their season with a five-wicket win over the Comilla Victorians. On the other hand, the Chattogram Challengers toppled the Strikers by seven wickets.

With the win, Chattogram Challengers and Durdanto Dhaka secured two points each. However, the Challengers have grabbed the top spot in the league standings courtesy of a superior net run rate of +0.880. Meanwhile, Dhaka have a net run rate of +0.388.

The Fortune Barishal, the Rangpur Riders, and the Khulna Tigers have not played any matches so far and occupy the next three spots in the points table.

The Comilla Victorians are sixth in the BPL 2024 points table with a net run rate of -0.388. The Sylhet Strikers are now at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -0.880.

Najibullah Zadran’s whirlwind knock wins the game for Chattogram Challengers

In the first match of the day, the Durdanto Dhaka won the toss and invited Comilla to bat first. They posted a decent total of 143/6 in 20 overs, with Imrul Kayes top-scoring with 66 runs off 56 deliveries. Shoriful Islam was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped three wickets for 27 runs in four overs.

Chasing the total, Dhaka openers added 101 runs in 12.4 overs to set up the chase. They lost a couple of wickets towards the end but completed the chase in 19.3 overs with five wickets in hand.

In the second match, the Challengers won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Sylhet Strikers posted a massive total of 177/2 in 20 overs, thanks to Zakir Hasan’s unbeaten knock of 70 runs off 43 deliveries.

In reply, the Chattogram Challengers were struggling at 59/3 in 7.1 overs. However, Shahadat Hossain (57* off 39) and Najibullah Zadran (61* off 30) added 121 runs for the fourth wicket to win the match for their team. They completed the chase in 18.3 overs with seven wickets in hand.

