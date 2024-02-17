BPL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Chattogram Challengers vs Durdanto Dhaka (Updated) ft. Alex Ross and Shoriful Islam

The 35th game of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) saw Fortune Barishal and Sylhet Strikers clash on Saturday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Batting first, Barishal scored 183-6. Mushfiqur Rahim top-scored with a 32-ball 52, while Kyle Mayers contributed a crucial 48. Tanzim Hasan Sakib picked up three wickets for Sylhet.

In response, the Strikers lost half their side for 35. Although Benny Howell (53) and Ariful Haque (57) struck half-centuries, they only managed 165-8. Kyle Mayers grabbed three wickets for Barisha.

The second BPL game of the day saw Chattogram Challengers take on Durdanto Dhaka. Chattogram put on 159-6, with Tanzid Hasan (70) and Tom Bruce (48) helping them recover after losing early wickets. Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed picked up a couple of wickets apiece for Dhaka.

Durdanto Dhaka fell short, though, finishing with 149-5. Alex Ross (55) and Mosaddek Hossain (30*) fought hard but found no support from the others. Shuvagata Hom grabbed a couple of wickets for Chattogram.

BPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 AI Ross (DRD) 11 11 2 352 89* 39.11 261 134.86 - 4 - 30 17 2 Towhid Hridoy (CV) 9 9 2 341 108* 48.71 213 160.09 1 1 2 25 19 3 Mohammad Naim (DRD) 12 12 - 310 64 25.83 259 119.69 - 2 - 27 14 4 Mushfiqur Rahim (BRSAL) 10 10 1 292 68* 32.44 227 128.63 - 3 - 22 10 5 Tamim Iqbal (BRSAL) 10 10 - 292 71 29.2 242 120.66 - 1 - 31 10 6 Tanzid Hasan (CC) 10 10 - 266 70 26.6 215 123.72 - 2 1 24 12 7 Babar Azam (RR) 6 6 1 251 62 50.2 219 114.61 - 2 - 27 2 8 Anamul Haque (KT) 10 10 3 251 67* 35.85 212 118.39 - 3 2 19 10 9 Soumya Sarkar (BRSAL) 10 10 1 234 75* 26 180 130 - 1 1 23 11 10 TC Bruce (CC) 7 7 2 225 51* 45 183 122.95 - 2 - 19 8

Alex Ross (352) moved up by a spot to first in the BPL 2024 run-getters list. Towhid Hridoy (341) dropped a place to second, while Mohammad Naim (310) remains third.

Mushfiqur Rahim jumped up three spots to fourth with 292 runs from 10 innings. With 292 runs, Tamim Iqbal dropped a place to fifth. Tanzid Hasan (266) is sixth, while Babar Azam (251) dropped two places to seventh.

Anamul Haque (251) slipped two positions to eightth, while Soumya Sarkar (234) fell a spot to ninth. Tom Bruce (225) rounds out the top-ten.

BPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Shoriful Islam (DRD) 12 12 268 44.4 - 349 22 4/24 15.86 7.81 12.18 1 - 2 Mahedi Hasan (RR) 10 10 172 28.4 1 188 15 3/11 12.53 6.55 11.46 - - 3 Shakib Al Hasan (RR)"}">Shakib Al Hasan (RR) 9 9 206 34.2 1 219 13 3/16 16.84 6.37 15.84 - - 4 Taskin Ahmed (DRD) 12 12 264 44 - 366 13 2/27 28.15 8.31 20.3 - - 5 Bilal Khan (CC) 11 11 248 41.2 - 348 12 3/24 29 8.41 20.66 - - 6 Tanvir Islam (CV) 9 9 169 28.1 1 205 11 4/13 18.63 7.27 15.36 1 - 7 Hasan Mahmud (RR) 10 10 186 31 - 240 11 3/29 21.81 7.74 16.9 - - 8 Mustafizur Rahman (CV) 9 9 165 27.3 - 263 11 3/32 23.9 9.56 15 - - 9 Mohammad Imran (BRSAL) 6 6 129 21.3 - 188 10 4/29 18.8 8.74 12.9 1 - 10 R Ngarava (SYS) 6 6 134 22.2 - 190 10 4/30 19 8.5 13.4 1 -

Shoriful Islam continues to top the BPL 2024 bowling charts with 22 wickets. Mahedi Hasan (15) and Shakib Al Hasan (13) remain second and third respectively.

Taskin Ahmed (13) moved up four spots to fourth, while Bilal Khan (12) jumped up two spots to fifth. Tanvir Islam (11) dropped two places to sixth, while Hasan Mahmud (11) slipped two spots to seventh.

Mustafizur Rahman (11) fell two places to eighth, while Mohammad Imran (10) moved up a spot to ninth. Richard Ngarava (10) rounds out the top-ten.

