BPL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers (Updated) ft. Najibullah Zadran and Nahidul Islam

Fortune Barishal secured a five-wicket win over Rangpur Riders in the third game of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024, while Khulna Tigers bagged a four-wicket victory over Chattogram Challengers in the fourth game.

Rangpur Raiders batted first and posted a below-par total of 134-9 in 20 overs. Shamim Hossain's 34-run knock in the middle order was crucial in posting a respectable total. Khaled Ahmed bagged a four-wicket haul for Barishal.

In response, Barishal sealed the deal in 19.1 overs with five wickets remaining. Captain Tamim Iqbal top-scored 35 off 24, including five fours and one six. He received decent support from Mehidy Hasan (20) and Mushfiqur Rahim (26) in chasing down the target.

In the fourth game, Chattogram Challengers posted 121 in 19.5 overs. Shohidul Islam shined with the willow, with 40 off 31. Nahidul Islam was the pick of the Tigers bowlers with a four-wicket haul.

In response, Tigers chased down the target in 18.2 overs and four wickets in hand. Mahmudul Hasan Joy shone with a 39-run knock off 44 deliveries alongside Afif Hossain (26) to take his side home.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the top run-getters and wicket-takers of the BPL 2024 after Day 2.

BPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Najibullah Zadran (CC) 2 2 1 85 61* 85 52 163.46 - 1 - 6 5 2 Zakir Hasan (SYS) 1 1 1 70 70* - 43 162.79 - 1 - 7 1 3 Imrul Kayes (CV) 1 1 0 66 66 66 56 117.85 - 1 - 6 2 4 Shahadat Hossain (CC) 2 2 1 63 57* 63 49 128.57 - 1 - 4 4 5 Mohammad Naim (DRD) 1 1 0 52 52 52 40 130 - 1 - 3 3 6 Towhid Hridoy (CV) 1 1 0 47 47 47 41 114.63 - - - 1 2 7 WIA Fernando (CC) 2 2 0 47 39 23.5 32 146.87 - - - 8 1 8 MD Gunathilaka (DRD) 1 1 0 41 41 41 42 97.61 - - - 4 1 9 Shohidul Islam (CC) 2 1 0 40 40 40 31 129.03 - - - 4 1 10 Mohammad Mithun (SYS) 1 1 0 40 40 40 28 142.85 - - - 4 2

Najibullah Zadran dominates the run-scoring charts with 85 runs from two innings. Sylhet Strikers batter Zakir Hasan has scored 70 runs to take second place. Comilla Victorians batter Imrul Kayes is third with 66 runs.

Chattogram's Shahadat Hossain smacked 52 to occupy the fourth place. Mohammad Naim (52), Towhid Hridoy (47) and Avishka Fernando (47) are fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively.

Danushka Gunathilaka (41), Shohidul Islam (40) and Mohammad Mithun (40) respectively occupy the next three slots.

BPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Nahidul Islam (KT) 1 1 24 4 - 12 4 4/12 3 3 6 1 - 2 Khaled Ahmed (BRSAL) 1 1 24 4 - 31 4 4/31 7.75 7.75 6 1 - 3 Faheem Ashraf (KT) 1 1 24 4 - 20 3 3/20 6.66 5 8 - - 4 Shoriful Islam (DRD) 1 1 24 4 - 27 3 3/27 9 6.75 8 - - 5 Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BRSAL) 1 1 18 3 - 13 2 2/13 6.5 4.33 9 - - 6 Shakib Al Hasan (RR) 1 1 24 4 - 16 2 2/16 8 4 12 - - 7 Hasan Murad (RR) 1 1 24 4 - 17 2 2/17 8.5 4.25 12 - - 8 Tanvir Islam (CV) 1 1 24 4 - 27 2 2/27 13.5 6.75 12 - - 9 Taskin Ahmed (DRD) 1 1 24 4 - 30 2 2/30 15 7.5 12 - - 10 Mustafizur Rahman (CV) 1 1 21 3.3 - 31 2 2/31 15.5 8.85 10.5 - -

Khulna's Nahidul Islam secured the top spot with four wickets at an impressive economy and average of three apiece, while Barishal's Khaled Ahmed is second with four wickets at 7.75.

The remaining bowlers in the top-10 have two wickets apiece but are ranked as per their averages. Mehidy Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan and Hasan Mahmud are fifth, sixth and seventh with averages of 6.5, 8 and 8.5, respectively.

Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman occupy the remaining spots, with averages of 13.5, 15 and 15.5, respectively.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App