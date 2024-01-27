BPL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers, Match 10 ft. Hasan Mahmud and Dasun Shanaka

The ninth match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 saw Khulna Tigers take on Rangpur Riders on Friday, January 26. Riding on impressive knocks from Lewis (37 off 25), Shanaka (40), and M Nawaz (55), Khulna Tigers notched a formidable score of 160 runs on the board.

For Rangpur Riders, Hasan Mahmud was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 3/29 runs in four overs. In pursuit of the target, the Riders were bundled out for just 132 runs in the second innings. M Nabi scored a crucial half-century off just 30 deliveries, while Shamim Hossain contributed 30 off 22.

However, once both of them departed, wickets fell in quick succession as the Riders fell 28 runs short.

In the second game of the day, Sylhet Strikera took on Comilla Victorians at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Comilla Victorians didn’t put up a strong show with the bat but somehow managed to their way to 130 for eight in 20 overs in the first innings.

Kayes top-scored for them with 30 off 28 deliveries. Besides him, the likes of Jaker Ali (29 off 27) and Khushdil (21 off 22) also made handy contributions. As for Sylhet’s bowling, Samit Patel returned with outstanding bowling figures of 3/16 in four overs.

Surprisingly, a 130-run total proved more than enough for the Victorians as they bundled out Sylhet Strikers for just 78 runs on the board. Barring Zakir Hasan (41 off 34) and Ryan Burl (14 off 18), all the batters in the line-up got out on single-digit scores.

Aliss Islam bowled a match-winning spell of 4/17 in four overs in the second innings for the Comilla Victorians.

BPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Mushfiqur Rahim (BRSAL)"}">Mushfiqur Rahim (BRSAL) 3 3 1 157 68* 78.5 110 142.72 - 2 - 13 6 2 Imrul Kayes (CV)"}">Imrul Kayes (CV) 3 3 0 148 66 49.33 125 118.4 - 2 - 13 6 3 Najibullah Zadran (CC)"}">Najibullah Zadran (CC) 3 3 2 117 61* 117 71 164.78 - 1 - 7 8 4 Zakir Hasan (SYS) 3 3 1 112 70* 56 81 138.27 - 1 - 13 1 5 E Lewis (KT) 3 3 0 102 53 34 53 192.45 - 1 - 8 10 6 Tamim Iqbal (BRSAL) 3 3 0 94 40 31.33 73 128.76 - - - 12 2 7 Shahadat Hossain (CC) 3 3 1 85 57* 42.5 80 106.25 - 1 - 6 4 8 Anamul Haque (KT) 3 3 1 72 63* 36 59 122.03 - 1 1 4 3 9 Afif Hossain (KT) 3 3 0 71 41 23.66 70 101.42 - - - 4 1 10 Tanzid Hasan (CC) 3 3 0 70 49 23.33 58 120.68 - - - 8 2

Mushfiqur Rahim is sitting at the top of run-charts with 157 runs to his name in three games. Imrul Kayes has now moved to number two with 148 runs under his belt in three games. Kayes is followed by Najibullah Zadran (117), Zakir Hasan (112), and Ewin Lewis (102) in third, fourth, and fifth positions, respectively.

The sixth position on the run-charts is occupied by Anamul Haque with 72 runs to his name. Shahadat Hossain is at number eight, having managed to score 70 runs in the competition.

Afif Hossain occupies the number nine spot with 71 runs in three games. Tanzid Hasan rounds off the top 10 with 70 runs under his belt in three matches.

BPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Shoriful Islam (DRD) 2 2 44 7.2 - 67 5 3/27 13.4 9.13 8.8 - - 2 Mustafizur Rahman (CV)"}">Mustafizur Rahman (CV) 3 3 57 9.3 - 85 5 3/32 17 8.94 11.4 - - 3 Khaled Ahmed (BRSAL)"}">Khaled Ahmed (BRSAL) 3 3 65 10.5 - 105 5 4/31 21 9.69 13 1 - 4 MD Shanaka (KT) 1 1 18 3 - 16 4 4/16 4 5.33 4.5 1 - 5 Al Islam (CV) 2 2 42 7 1 47 4 4/17 11.75 6.71 10.5 1 - 6 Nahidul Islam (KT) 3 3 66 11 - 51 4 4/12 12.75 4.63 16.5 1 - 7 RL Chase (CV) 3 3 72 12 - 60 4 2/17 15 5 18 - - 8 DN Wellalage (BRSAL) 3 3 72 12 - 60 4 3/26 15 5 18 - - 9 Mahedi Hasan (RR) 3 3 61 10.1 - 62 4 2/18 15.5 6.09 15.25 - - 10 Tanvir Islam (CV) 3 3 56 9.2 - 63 4 2/27 15.75 6.75 14 - -

Shoriful Islam leads the bowling chart as he has picked five wickets this season in just two matches. Mustafizur Rahman too has five wickets in three games and thus, finds himself at number two on the table.

At number three is Khaled Ahmed, who too has managed to pick five wickets in three games. Dasun Shanaka finds himself in the number four position. The former Sri Lanka captain has picked four wickets in the solitary game played so far.

Number five is, currently, occupied by AI Islam, who has picked four wickets this season in two matches. Nahidul Islam has claimed four wickets in three games and positions himself at number six on the table.

The number seven and number eight on the tally are currently occupied by Roston Chase and Dunith Wellalage with four wickets each to their name.

Mahedi Hasan is at number nine with four wickets under his belt, while Tanvir Islam rounds off the top 10 with four wickets to his name as well.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App