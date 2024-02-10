BPL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Durdanto Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal (Updated) ft. Soumya Sarkar and Mohammad Saifuddin

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 saw two more matches being played on Saturday, February 10. Rangpur Riders beat the Chattogram Challengers comfortably by 53 runs in the opening game of the day. In the second fixture, Fortune Barishal defended 189 runs against Durdanto Dhaka to script a 40-run victory.

Talking about the first game, the Rangpur Riders put up a massive total of 211/3 batting first. Openers Rony Talukdar (24) and Reeza Hendricks (58) set the tone for a big total. Further, useful knocks from Nurul Hasan (31*) and James Neesham (51*) propelled them to a solid finish.

The Challengers faltered in the chase as their innings was wrapped up at 158/6, falling way short of the target. Shykat Ali impressed with his 63 while skipper Shuvagata Hom slammed an unbeaten 13-ball 31. Shakib Al Hasan and Neesham grabbed two wickets apiece for Rangpur.

In the next outing, Fortune Barishal batted first, posting a challenging total of 189/4. They lost three early wickets upfront. However, a magnificent unbeaten 48-ball 75 from Soumya Sarkar, along with a 47-ball 73 from Mahmudullah brought them back into the contest. Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed picked two wickets each for Dhaka.

Coming to the chase, Dhaka lost quick wickets at the top and kept losing them throughout the innings, failing to build momentum at any stage. They were eventually bundled out for 149 in 19.4 overs. Alex Ross scored a 30-ball 52 but lacked support from the other end.

Mohammad Saifuddin was the pick of the bowlers for Fortune Barishal, picking up three wickets while Mehidy Miraz and Obed McCoy chipped in with two apiece.

BPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Mohammad Naim (DRD) 9 9 0 266 64 29.55 209 127.27 - 2 - 23 13 2 Babar Azam (RR) 6 6 1 251 62 50.2 219 114.61 - 2 - 27 2 3 Towhid Hridoy (CV) 7 7 1 250 108* 41.66 165 151.51 1 - 1 18 12 4 Mushfiqur Rahim (BRSAL) 8 8 1 239 68* 34.14 192 124.47 - 2 - 19 7 5 Anamul Haque (KT) 7 7 3 228 67* 57 190 120 - 3 1 18 8 6 Tamim Iqbal (BRSAL) 8 8 0 202 49 25.25 179 112.84 - - - 21 6 7 Zakir Hasan (SYS) 9 9 1 201 70* 25.12 160 125.62 - 1 2 23 4 8 Soumya Sarkar (BRSAL) 8 8 1 198 75* 28.28 149 132.88 - 1 1 19 10 9 Mahmudullah (BRSAL) 8 8 2 184 73 30.66 127 144.88 - 2 - 17 10 10 AI Ross (DRD) 8 8 1 183 52 26.14 133 137.59 - 2 - 20 6

Mohammad Naim once again retained his top position in the BPL 2024 batting charts with 266 runs. Babar Azam (251) and Towhid Hridoy (250) also retained their second and third positions respectively.

Moreover, Mushfiqur Rahim (239) and Anamul Haque (228) also retained their fourth and fifth slots respectively. Tamim Iqbal moved a slot up to sixth place with 202 runs while Zakir Hasan slipped a position down to number seven with 201 runs.

Courtesy of their fabulous knocks, Soumya Sarkar (198) and Mahmudullah (184) take the eighth and ninth positions. With an impressive fifty, Alex Ross takes the tenth spot to complete the list.

BPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Shoriful Islam (DRD) 8 8 176 29.2 - 239 15 4/24 15.93 8.14 11.73 1 - 2 Mahedi Hasan (RR)"}">Mahedi Hasan (RR) 7 7 130 21.4 1 125 12 3/11 10.41 5.76 10.83 - - 3 Tanvir Islam (CV) 6 6 121 20.1 1 124 11 4/13 11.27 6.14 11 1 - 4 Mohammad Imran (BRSAL) 6 6 129 21.3 - 188 10 4/29 18.8 8.74 12.9 1 - 5 R Ngarava (SYS) 6 6 134 22.2 - 190 10 4/30 19 8.5 13.4 1 - 6 Bilal Khan (CC) 7 7 152 25.2 - 194 10 3/24 19.4 7.65 15.2 - - 7 Shakib Al Hasan (RR) 6 6 138 23 1 135 9 3/16 15 5.86 15.33 - - 8 Hasan Mahmud (RR) 7 7 126 21 - 153 9 3/29 17 7.28 14 - - 9 Faheem Ashraf (KT) 4 4 96 16 - 102 8 3/18 12.75 6.37 12 - - 10 SR Patel (SYS) 7 7 162 27 - 137 8 3/16 17.12 5.07 20.25 - -

Shoriful Islam continues to maintain a clear lead at the top of the BPL 2024 bowling charts with 17 wickets to his name. Mahedi Hasan (12) and Tanvir Islam (11) also retained their second and third positions respectively.

Shakib Al Hasan jumped three places to the fourth slot with 11 wickets. Mohammad Imran (10), Richard Ngarava (10), and Bilal Khan (10) all dropped a spot each to take the fifth, sixth, and seventh positions respectively.

Hasan Mahmud (9), Faheem Ashraf (8), and Samit Patel (8) retained their last three positions, respectively.

