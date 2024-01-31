BPL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers (Updated) ft. Babar Azam and Benny Howell

The 15th match of Bangladesh Premier League 2024 saw Comilla Victorians take on Rangpur Riders at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Batting first, the Rangpur Riders scored 165 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs.

All seven batters got into double digits for the Riders, but none of them could go on to play a big innings. Babar Azam was the top-scorer, contributing 37 off 36 balls. Azmatullah Omarzai played an unbeaten knock of 36 runs off just 20 deliveries.

Apart from Mustafizur Rahman (1/48), the rest of the Victorians' bowlers had a decent outing. Raymon Reifer was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/20 in three overs.

Comilla Victorions fell eight runs short in pursuit of the target. Mahidul Islam Ankon played a stellar knock of 63 runs off 55 balls, while Towhid Hridoy amassed 39 off 28.

Azmatullah Omarzai contributed with the ball as well with two wickets for 31 runs in four overs. Shakib Al Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, and Mohammad Nabi claimed one wicket each.

Fortune Barishal took on Sylhet Strikers in the 16th match of BPL 2024 on Tuesday. Barishal posted a formidable total of 186/5, thanks to a 66-run knock off just 41 balls from Ahmed Shahzad. Mahmadullah also played an unbeaten knock of 51 off 24 balls, helping the team reach a commanding total.

Benny Howell bowled an impressive spell, recording figures of 3/21 for the Sylhet Strikers, while Nayeem Hasan and Ngarava picked up one wicket each. The Strikers, in reply, were bundled out for just 137 runs in 17.3 overs.

Zakir Hasan played a well-compiled knock of 46 runs off 34 balls, including four boundaries and two sixes. Shamsur Rahman (25) and Howell (24) also got off to solid starts, but couldn’t convert them into big scores.

Mohammad Imran bowled a match-winning spell of 4/29 for Fortune Barishal. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Khaled Ahmed claimed two wickets each as well.

BPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Mushfiqur Rahim (BRSAL) 5 5 1 202 68* 50.5 151 133.77 - 2 - 17 7 2 Zakir Hasan (SYS) 5 5 1 189 70* 47.25 141 134.04 - 1 - 21 4 3 WIA Fernando (CC) 5 5 1 167 91* 41.75 100 167 - 1 - 19 8 4 Babar Azam (RR) 4 4 1 157 62 52.33 139 112.94 - 2 - 15 2 5 Imrul Kayes (CV) 3 3 0 148 66 49.33 125 118.4 - 2 - 13 6 6 Najibullah Zadran (CC) 5 4 2 135 61* 67.5 90 150 - 1 - 9 8 7 Tanzid Hasan (CC) 5 5 0 132 50 26.4 103 128.15 - 1 - 14 4 8 Anamul Haque (KT) 4 4 2 130 63* 65 107 121.49 - 2 1 8 5 9 Tamim Iqbal (BRSAL) 5 5 0 129 40 25.8 111 116.21 - - - 14 3 10 Shahadat Hossain (CC) 5 5 2 129 57* 43 120 107.5 - 1 - 9 5

Mushfiqur Rahim is the highest scorer in the tournament with 202 runs to his name in five matches, followed by the likes of Zakir Hasan (189), Avishka Fernando (167), and Babar Azam (157) at second, third, and fourth position, respectively.

Imrul Kayes has made his way to the number fifth spot, with 148 runs in three matches. Najibullah Zadran finds himself at sixth with 135 runs in five matches, followed by Tanzid Hasan (132) at seventh.

The eighth spot is occupied by Anamul Haque, who has managed to accumulate 130 runs in four matches. Tamil Iqbal is currently ninth on the run-chart with 129 runs to his name in five matches.

Shahadat Hossain rounds off the top-10, with 129 runs under his belt in five matches.

BPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Bilal Khan (CC) 5 5 116 19.2 - 146 8 3/24 18.25 7.55 14.5 - - 2 Mahedi Hasan (RR) 5 5 88 14.4 - 90 7 3/11 12.85 6.13 12.57 - - 3 Mohammad Imran (BRSAL) 4 4 87 14.3 - 132 7 4/29 18.85 9.1 12.42 1 - 4 Khaled Ahmed (BRSAL) 4 4 89 14.5 - 134 7 4/31 19.14 9.03 12.71 1 - 5 C Campher (CC) 4 3 42 7 - 65 6 4/20 10.83 9.28 7 1 - 6 Hasan Mahmud (RR) 5 5 96 16 - 121 6 3/29 20.16 7.56 16 - - 7 Shoriful Islam (DRD) 4 4 80 13.2 - 121 6 3/27 20.16 9.07 13.33 - - 8 Mustafizur Rahman (CV) 4 4 81 13.3 - 133 6 3/32 22.16 9.85 13.5 - - 9 Mohammad Nawaz (KT) 2 2 36 6 - 28 5 3/15 5.6 4.66 7.2 - - 10 MD Shanaka (KT) 2 2 30 5 - 31 5 4/16 6.2 6.2 6 1 -

Bilal Khan is at the top of the wickets tally with eight wickets to his name from five matches. Mahedi Hasan is second with seven wickets in five games, followed by Mohammad Imran at third and Khaled Ahmed at fourth, who have seven wickets each as well.

Curtis Campher occupies the fifth position, having taken six wickets in four games. Hasan Mahmud is seventh spot with six wickets in five matches, followed by Shoriful Islam (6) and Mustafizur Rahman (6) at seventh and eighth positions, respectively.

Mohammad Nawaz and Dasun Shanaka, with five wickets each, complete the top 10.

