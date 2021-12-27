BPL Draft 2021: Moeen Ali and Faf du Plessis reunite; Shakib Al Hasan, Chris Gayle to play for Barishal

After winning IPL 2021 with the Chennai Super Kings, Moeen Ali and Faf du Plessis will play together for the Cumilla Victorians in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), scheduled to begin on January 21, 2022.

Cumilla Victorians, Khulna Tigers, Chattogram Challengers, Dhaka, Fortune Barishal and Sylhet Sunrisers will vie for the trophy in the upcoming edition of the BPL.

Apart from Moeen Ali and Faf du Plessis, several big names like Chris Gayle, Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mustafizur Rahman, Sunil Narine, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Thisara Perera are part of BPL squads for the 2022 season.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had announced earlier this year that BPL 2022 will take place at three venues - Sylhet, Dhaka and Chattogram. Each team will have permission to have a maximum of three players in their playing XI.

Here are the full squads of all the teams after the BPL Draft that took place earlier today.

BPL 2022 Squads

Arfa Feroz Zake @ArfaSays_ No cricketer from Pakistan has been picked in the draft of #BPL2022 whereas fastbowler from Afghanistan Naveen-ul-Haq who pulled himself out of #HBLPSL7 claiming personal reasons has been picked by Khulna Tigers in BPL! No cricketer from Pakistan has been picked in the draft of #BPL2022 whereas fastbowler from Afghanistan Naveen-ul-Haq who pulled himself out of #HBLPSL7 claiming personal reasons has been picked by Khulna Tigers in BPL!

Dhaka: Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal, Arafat Sunny, Imranuzzaman, Shafiul Islam, Jahurul Islam, Shamsur Rahman, Ebadat Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mohammad Shahzad, Mohammad Naim.

Fortune Barishal: Shakib Al Hasan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Danushka Gunathilaka, Chris Gayle, Nurul Hasan, Niroshan Dickwella, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Sarwar Hossain, Irfan Sukkur, Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph, Towhid Hridoy, Ziaur Rahman, Shafiqul Islam, Saikat Ali.

Craig Davis @CraigDa29870791 BPL draft: Dhaka sign Mashrafe, Tamim and Mahmudullah; Fortune Barishal pick up Gayle dlvr.it/SG51ft BPL draft: Dhaka sign Mashrafe, Tamim and Mahmudullah; Fortune Barishal pick up Gayle dlvr.it/SG51ft

Khulna Tigers: Mushfiqur Rahim, Sikandar Raza, Farhad Reza, Rony Talukdar, Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik, Nabil Samad, Thisara Perera, Naveen Ul Huq, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Soumya Sarkar, Seekugge Prasanna.

Sylhet Sunrisers: Taskin Ahmed, Muktar Ali, Siraj Ahmed, Mizanur Rahman, Nadif Chowdhury, Jubair Hossain, Shafiul Hayat, Sunzamul Islam, Dinesh Chandimal, Kesrick Williams, Colin Alexander, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Ravi Bopara, Angelo Perera, Anamul Haque, Sohag Gazi, Alok Kapali.

Chattogram Challengers: Nasum Ahmed, Rejaur Rahman, Sabbir Rahman, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Akbar Ali, Naeem Islam, Benny Howell, Kennar Lewis, Afif Hossain, Chadwick Walton, Rayad Emrit, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Cumilla Victorians: Mustafizur Rahman, Oshane Thomas, Ariful Haque, Nahidul Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Sumon Khan, Mominul Haque, Mahidul Islam, Parvez Hossain, Abu Hider, Faf du Plessis, Sunil Narine, Moeen Ali, Liton Das, Shohidul Islam, Kusal Mendis.

Given that Cumilla Victorians have game-changers like Sunil Narine, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Liton Das, Kusal Mendis and Mustafizur Rahman in their ranks, it goes without saying that they will be among the top contenders to win the trophy.

