“Brad Pitt” - Pakistani batter Ahmed Shehzad’s response when asked which actor should star in his biopic

Pakistani batter Ahmed Shehzad has stated that he would like Hollywood star Brad Pitt to play his role if ever a biopic is made on him.

Shehzad was recently in the news when he alleged that Pakistan legend and former coach Waqar Younis was responsible for his ouster from the national team.

During an interaction on a sports show on a Pakistani news channel, the cricketer was asked which actor should play his role in his biopic. He responded:

"Brad Pitt."

Shehzad, 30, has played 13 Tests, 81 ODIs and 59 T20Is for Pakistan, scoring over 5000 international runs. He has 10 hundreds to his credit across formats - six in one-dayers, three in Tests and one in T20Is as well. He last represented Pakistan in a T20I in Lahore in October 2019.

In the Pakistan Cup earlier this year, he scored 456 runs in 11 matches for Central Punjab (Pakistan) at an average of 41.45 and a strike rate of 92.87 with one hundred and two fifties.

Why Ahmed Shehzad lashed out at Waqar Younis

Holding Younis responsible for his axing from the Pakistan team, Shehzad alleged that he was not allowed to present his case properly.

In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, he had said:

“I have not seen the report (in which Younis supposedly asked for Shahzad’s ouster) myself, but a PCB official told me that these remarks have been said regarding me. Their words hurt my career, especially since I was not allowed to present my case. This was a pre-planned approach, and they wanted to kill two birds with one stone.”

The 30-year-old lamented that unlike India, where Virat Kohli flourished under MS Dhoni, Pakistani senior players are jealous of talented youngsters. He claimed:

“I have said this before, and I will say it again, Kohli’s career picked off amazingly because he found MS Dhoni but unfortunately, here in Pakistan, your people cannot stand your success. Our senior players and ex-cricketers cannot digest seeing someone succeed in the cricketing world, which is unfortunate for Pakistan cricket.”

Notably, Younis quit as Pakistan’s bowling coach just a month ahead of the T20 World Cup last year.

