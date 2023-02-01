"Bravery to another level" - Shocked fans salute Hanuma Vihari for batting left-handed due to a fractured wrist

Andhra skipper Hanuma Vihari proved once again on Wednesday why he is one of the gutsiest cricketers going around. Incredibly, he walked out to bat with a fractured wrist in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Madhya Pradesh.

Vihari fractured his left wrist on Tuesday after being hit by an uncomfortable short ball from Avesh Khan. The right-hander was in serious pain and had to walk off. However, with nine wickets down the next day, the Andhra skipper led by example and walked out to bat, this time as a left-hander.

Without even using the bottom hand, Hanuma Vihari suffered jarring on his top hand multiple times as he played a crucial knock of 27(57).

Fans on Twitter hailed Vihari for his courage and determination to walk out with a broken hand. Here are some of the best reactions:

DK @DineshKarthik



Batting LEFT handed and also more importantly just with one hand , the top hand



Bravery to another level 🫡



#quarterfinal

Hanuma Vihari Batting LEFT handed and also more importantly just with one hand , the top hand Bravery to another level 🫡 #quarterfinal #RanjiTrophy

Well played, Captain Hanuma Vihari. With injured hand, batting left handed and just one hand. He scored crucial 27 runs from 57 balls for Andhra Pradesh in Ranji trophy Quarterfinal - What a player.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Hanuma Vihari - the warrior.



He's got a fractured wrist, but the never give up attitude in him brings him back to fight back. He's batting left handed due to his wrist.



Hanuma Vihari - the warrior. He's got a fractured wrist, but the never give up attitude in him brings him back to fight back. He's batting left handed due to his wrist. Take a bow, Vihari!

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Sydney 2021 - 23*(161) & Indore 2023 - 27(57)



Sydney 2021 - 23*(161) & Indore 2023 - 27(57) Take a bow, Vihari. A born fighter.

Minnie Sharma @serialchiller23 "We fought hard but not meant to be this year. We'll come back stronger next season. Proud to lead this bunch who gives their everything on the ground."



-Vihari's deleted tweet, when Andhra had 0.001% chance to qualify for KOs

"We fought hard but not meant to be this year. We'll come back stronger next season. Proud to lead this bunch who gives their everything on the ground." -Vihari's deleted tweet, when Andhra had 0.001% chance to qualify for KOs Batting with a fracture for the team. Elite Warrior.

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 Hanuma Vihari knows better than most as to what it's like to be a wounded tiger who won't go down without a roar. But he's taken it to a whole new level batting left-handed here. Unbelievable commitment and valor! #RanjiTrophy Hanuma Vihari knows better than most as to what it's like to be a wounded tiger who won't go down without a roar. But he's taken it to a whole new level batting left-handed here. Unbelievable commitment and valor! #RanjiTrophy

Sarvesh🏏 @CricAspect

He is showing tremendous courage, batting with just one hand, has played out all the key MP bowlers so far and middled close to everything.



: Hotstar



#RanjiTrophy

Hanuma Vihari doing a Graeme Smith here. He is showing tremendous courage, batting with just one hand, has played out all the key MP bowlers so far and middled close to everything. : Hotstar #RanjiTrophy #CricketTwitter

Yashraj @Yashrbh



Gosh this guy’s never give up attitude.



Vihari batting left handed with his injured wrist for Andhra Pradesh. Gosh this guy's never give up attitude. Take a bow mate 🙌🏻 #CricketTwitter

Nishad Pai Vaidya @NishadPaiVaidya Hanuma Vihari's guts and grit is inspirational! Back in Sydney, he showed that at the highest level. By showing the same at Ranji Trophy, he has inspired many yearning for higher honours. Hanuma Vihari's guts and grit is inspirational! Back in Sydney, he showed that at the highest level. By showing the same at Ranji Trophy, he has inspired many yearning for higher honours.

Prasen Moudgal @Prasen_m4299 🏽 🏽



Captain leading by example!



This is some insane level of commitment and bravery from Hanuma Vihari 🙏🏽 Captain leading by example! #RanjiTrophy

Fans recall Hanuma Vihari's heroics in Sydney Test

This wasn't the first time that Hanuma Vihari proved to be a great team man. He played a huge role for India in 'The Great Escape' in Sydney during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Australia had set India a target of 407 in the final innings. Till the time Rishabh Pant was there at the crease, it really looked like the visitors were going for the win. The southpaw arguably played his best Test knock to date, with his 97 keeping India in the game.

But with the likes of Ravindra Jadeja injured, it got even worse for the visitors when Vihari tore his hamstring. Practically batting on just one leg, Vihari played out 254 balls with Ravichandran Ashwin in the partnership as India secured an incredible draw.

Many believe this draw was a real stepping stone to the visitors' historic Gabba win. Vihari's 23*(161) remains one of the best rearguard efforts in Test history.

