"Bravery to another level" - Shocked fans salute Hanuma Vihari for batting left-handed due to a fractured wrist

Andhra skipper Hanuma Vihari proved once again on Wednesday why he is one of the gutsiest cricketers going around. Incredibly, he walked out to bat with a fractured wrist in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Madhya Pradesh.
Vihari fractured his left wrist on Tuesday after being hit by an uncomfortable short ball from Avesh Khan. The right-hander was in serious pain and had to walk off. However, with nine wickets down the next day, the Andhra skipper led by example and walked out to bat, this time as a left-hander.
Without even using the bottom hand, Hanuma Vihari suffered jarring on his top hand multiple times as he played a crucial knock of 27(57).
Fans on Twitter hailed Vihari for his courage and determination to walk out with a broken hand. Here are some of the best reactions:
Fans recall Hanuma Vihari's heroics in Sydney Test
This wasn't the first time that Hanuma Vihari proved to be a great team man. He played a huge role for India in 'The Great Escape' in Sydney during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Australia had set India a target of 407 in the final innings. Till the time Rishabh Pant was there at the crease, it really looked like the visitors were going for the win. The southpaw arguably played his best Test knock to date, with his 97 keeping India in the game.
But with the likes of Ravindra Jadeja injured, it got even worse for the visitors when Vihari tore his hamstring. Practically batting on just one leg, Vihari played out 254 balls with Ravichandran Ashwin in the partnership as India secured an incredible draw.
Many believe this draw was a real stepping stone to the visitors' historic Gabba win. Vihari's 23*(161) remains one of the best rearguard efforts in Test history.