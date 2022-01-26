Brendan Taylor admits failing a drug test following his final international appearance

Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor has revealed he failed a drug test in September 2021 after his final international game. The retired cricketer also acknowledged 'beating a few' drug tests in two-and-a-half years before failing the final one.

On Monday, Taylor made some shocking revelations via his official Twitter account. He shed light on how an Indian businessman blackmailed him to spot-fix after filming him using cocaine. He posted complete details of the meeting on social media and admitted an ICC punishment for delaying in reporting the approach was inevitable.

The 35-year old, who played his final international match against Ireland, recalled the distressing moments of the failed drug test in Belfast. Taylor stated, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo:

"By then, I'd given up on cricket and where I was going in life. I locked myself in rooms for hours and hours and somehow managed to train with no sleep. If you live by the sword, I guess you die by the sword. I might have beaten a few tests in the past two-and-a-half years but it got me when I was heading for destruction."

The ICC is yet to announce its decision on the saga. The wicketkeeper-batter has checked into rehab for substance abuse on Tuesday.

"I was six months with no salary, there were rumours we wouldn't be allowed to play for two years" - Brendan Taylor

The Harare-born cricketer also revealed information about two men threatening him, which made him fear for his safety. The veteran said the uncertain future of Zimbabwe cricket in 2019 prompted him to accept money.

"Two bigger guys were always lurking, circling me. It felt very claustrophobic around my personal space. I was scared for my own safety. I'd fallen for it. I'd willingly walked into a situation that has changed my life forever. I was six months with no salary, there were rumours we wouldn't be allowed to play for two years, and all I was trying to do was put food on the table. Prepare for life after playing," he added.

The keeper-batter, who debuted in 2004, is one of the greatest Zimbabwe cricketers. He is the second-highest run-getter for Zimbabwe in ODIs and fourth-highest in Tests.

